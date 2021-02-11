Dear Car Talk:

I have a basic 2006 Prius that I bought new. It replaced a 1998 Corolla. How do the advancements in safety features between those two vehicles compare to the advancements between the 2006 Prius and a basic 2021 Prius? - Vic

ENGAGEMENT: Skelley-Grey
  • From staff reports

Joe and Linda Skelley of Shippenville have announced the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Skelley, to Jeffrey Grey of Kittanning.

Facial fillers and COVID-19 vaccine reactions

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Will I have a reaction to the new COVID-19 vaccine because I have an implanted stimulator? I heard that people with face fillers had reactions since it was foreign items in the body. I also have had back surgeries and hip replacement. I'm a 72-year-old female with diabetes. I…

ENGAGEMENT: Latchaw-Updyke
  • From staff reports

Elton and Gina Latchaw of Franklin have announced the engagement of their daughter, Megan Renee Latchaw, to Devin James Updyke of Franklin.

Pernicious anemia comes from lack of intrinsic factor

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had pernicious anemia for about eight years and must have an injection of vitamin B-12 every three weeks to stay alive. I am also a diabetic for over 10 years, with my A1C remaining in the 6.1-6.5 range over that time. My daily glucose level reading is very sensitive, …

Placebo response may be at work on reader's leg cramps

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was a bit surprised that in your response to a question about coping with nighttime leg cramps some time ago, you made no mention of vitamin E. I was troubled with these painful cramps increasingly often and tried both calcium and magnesium supplements without evident impro…

RoboKiller app may block good phone calls as well as junk

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: My iPhone XS Max uses the RoboKiller app that's supposed to intercept junk phone calls. I expected it to block the 15 to 25 junk calls I was getting every day, but to let through callers who were in my phone's contact list. Unfortunately, RoboKiller blocks calls from my contacts list and …

Should you take blood pressure medicine at night?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 85 and had been taking my blood pressure medicine in the morning for probably 25 years. I take metoprolol, losartan and a water pill. Lately I've been reading that I should take this medicine at night, so that we will be better protected against heart attacks and strokes …

A high cholesterol reading despite healthy habits needs review

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 52-year-old female. During my annual exam this year, my fasting cholesterol came back at 217. I usually come in around 170-180. I am not overweight, do not smoke, eat well (not lot of fatty foods) and exercise on a daily basis by walking 1.5-2 miles. In the note given …

Volkswagen ID.4 proves to be a potent new EV
Volkswagen ID.4 proves to be a potent new EV

  • By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
  • Updated

DORAL, Fla. - Until now, keeping up with the Joneses and their Tesla Model Y meant buying a, well, a Tesla Model Y. Or possibly the Hyundai Kona Electric Vehicle. But unless you live in a communist country, what's so great about buying the same vehicle as everyone else? It's like saying, "Ye…

Pernicious anemia patient needs pain fix for osteoarthritis

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.
  • Updated

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have pernicious anemia. My doctor told me not to take any NSAIDs, including aspirin, because they can cause stomach irritation, and that pernicious anemia raises the risk of stomach cancer to three times the rate of the average person.

Are storm windows more energy efficient?

  • By JAMES DULLEY
  • Updated

Dear Jim: My house has double-pane windows, but I still plan to make and add some storm windows myself. How should I build them and are indoor or outdoor storm windows more energy efficient? - Alex N.

+2
Edmunds compares new Kia K5 against Honda Accord
Edmunds compares new Kia K5 against Honda Accord

  • By MARK TAKAHASHI Edmunds
  • Updated

The current generation Honda Accord has been a class leader since it was introduced in 2018. It has garnered an Edmunds Top Rated award for the last two years, meaning it outranked all other midsize sedans. But there is a new challenger for the title: the all-new 2021 Kia K5.

What is proper treatment for mild case of COVID-19?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: With cases rising and all the information about COVID-19 out there, I have yet to read what should we be doing for people who have only a mild case. I know of three people in their late to mid-20s who all tested positive and only had sinus issues and one had a sore throat. Co…

Ex-etiquette: What's behind child's lies?

  • By JANN BLACKSTONE

Q.I have a real problem with my bonus daughter's lying. I overhear her telling her mother how she wants to go home when she is with us, but her father won't let her. She never tells us she wants to go home. On the contrary, she tells us how much she loves being with us. I think she's playing…

Gout pain is excruciating

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 50-year-old female in fair health who was recently diagnosed with gout. I experienced excruciating pain in my left big toe only that came in bursts, then would subside to a dull pain, followed by another burst of pain. This pain was as bad as kidney stones, which were …

Excessive parathyroid hormone raises blood calcium level

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old man in quite good health. I spend at least 30 hours a week doing yard work. I have had high blood calcium for many years, usually around 10.7. I take pravastatin and triamterene/HCTZ. My doctor has been a little concerned and has been monitoring it. She se…