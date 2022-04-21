Dear Car Talk:
Does running a car constantly in “eco” mode do any harm? And if not, why don’t manufacturers just program the car in eco mode permanently? — Don
Updated: April 21, 2022 @ 6:05 am
RAY MAGLIOZZI answers questions that are sent to him in care of King Features at 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32803. Questions also may be emailed to him by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
“The older I get, the more I want to be authentically myself.”
Today is Thursday, April 21, the 111th day of 2022. There are 254 days left in the year.
When he was 17 years old Kurt Born fell in love with Melody. He spent all of his time and money on her. As a result, she never left him. Today, the 55-year-old Born still loves Melody, and of course, the two are still together.
The thing about Jags is the most iconic ones have never been practical cars. Thank God.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 21, 2022 — You push yourself hard, and in doing so, you inspire others to achieve their goals. Despite your strong work ethic, you are playful and enjoy having a good time. This is a year of construction and building. This might apply in an external way or …
Q: Recently I had my oil changed on my 2018 Honda Accord Touring and, on the receipt of services rendered, the power steering fluid box was crossed out. I assume that meant it didn’t apply. I researched a little and saw it has “electric” power steering. But I found conflicting info. One plac…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently I didn’t take my blood pressure meds for a few days, which I know was foolish. All of a sudden, my vision went sideways. By this, I mean I was seeing differently out of each eye. I don’t know if you’d call it double vision, but I was driving when this happened. It wa…
Today is Wednesday, April 20, the 110th day of 2022. There are 255 days left in the year.
“I found my place when I stopped looking for it.”
Dear Savvy Senior, I need to find someone honest and reliable to look after my estate, health and long-term care when I’m no longer able to do it myself. I’m a 67-year-old recent widow with no children and one sibling I rarely talk to. Any suggestions? Solo Ager
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old female. In 2012, I broke my ankle and they put in a plate and six screws on one side, and one screw on the other side. I’ve been reading that one should not leave the screws in for the rest of their life, because it can cause problems with the bones, causin…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 — You are energetic, enthusiastic and determined. You are quick to take the lead. You like your creature comforts. This year, an important choice might present itself. It’s a social year. Your creativity and zest for life will be strong! Old frien…
LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Eyeing Tesla’s success, major automakers are hurling themselves into the electric vehicle market as governments set ambitious zero-emissions targets and drivers around the world look to go electric.
Q. My children’s mother always struggled with depression, but I never saw her as bad as she was at the height of the pandemic. She could not get out of bed. We share our 15-year-old son equally and it got to the point that he refused to go back to his mother’s home. I think his refusal made …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 — You are a powerful person. You are creative and have a strong persona. You move fast when you decide that you know what you want. You are also a spiritual person. It’s OK to rest this year. It will be slower-paced. Focus on close relationships to …
Today is Tuesday, April 19, the 109th day of 2022. There are 256 days left in the year.
“You can’t learn style. Style, I think, is in your DNA.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: Naps are a big part of the day for most of my adult friends. Please comment on their significance and any techniques that increase their value. What are good times of day to nap? What about length of naps? — N.M.G.
“Don’t try to figure out what other people want to hear from you; figure out what you have to say.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m 68 and have osteoarthritis all over — neck, spine, hips, knees, shoulders, hands — and all are getting worse. One hip was replaced two years ago, and my shoulder was replaced four months ago. Four years ago, X-rays showed arthritis in my spine and severe stenosis in lower…
Q: I bought a refurbished Dell laptop last June and have had problems with it ever since. The PC will get a blue screen and the error message includes the words “stop code” and “memory management.” Then the PC will reboot. I’ve also had problems getting the PC to wake up from “hibernate mode…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday April 18, 2022 — You are a smart, likable, easygoing person. You are sensitive and kind; others find you to be interesting. You are also very ambitious! This year is the beginning of a fresh, new nine-year cycle for you, which means you must be flexible and have the…
Today in History
Bethel United Methodist, Oil City — An Easter service will be held at 11:15 a.m. at the church.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 16, 2022 — You are friendly and sociable because you have a positive view of life. You are high-spirited with a quirky sense of humor. You often resist routine. This is a wonderful year because you will get recognition for your past efforts. Expect a promot…
Today’s edition of Parade magazine is its special about Earth Day issue.
Thomas gets a bad rap!
DEAR DR. ROACH: Are vibrating machines safe? Only after buying a used one did I go online to find out more about them. I read they can cause brain damage and neurological damage, possibly permanent. My machine now sits in the garage while I learn what its fate should be. If it is dangerous, …
Q: When I give my 5-year-old daughter a chore, she does it, but all the while she is muttering under her breath, huffing and puffing, and so on. Do I discipline that behavior or just let her vent?
DETROIT (AP) — Two years after the pandemic tore through the economy, America's auto market looks something like this: Prices are drastically up. Supply is drastically down. And gasoline costs drastically more.
Many people are drawn to motorcycles because of the intensity and excitement riding provides. Motorcycles are fun and routinely draw attention from other motorists.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a bad case of erectile dysfunction. I am 80 years old and otherwise in good health. I have received an ad in the mail that says it is not a lack of testosterone, but rather too much estrogen in the body. They make a lot of promises, but it scares me to reduce estrogen …
Today is Friday, April 15, the 105th day of 2022. There are 260 days left in the year.
“We must believe that we are gifted for something.”
Homeowners choose plants for their properties based on a number of variables. Some may be into growing their own foods, while others desire their gardens to be an awe-inspiring collection of bright colors and alluring scents. There’s no wrong reason to plant a fresh garden, but some plants o…
By JEFF LOWENFELS
Homeowners must consider various factors when choosing plants to display in and around their homes. That’s because, despite their beauty, various plants are toxic to humans and animals.
By JESSICA DAMIANO
ATLANTA (TNS) — While you’re giving your home some love during spring cleaning, be sure to give your lawnmower the preparations it needs to thrive all summer. According to Consumer Reports, now is the perfect time to get your lawnmower primed and prepped.
