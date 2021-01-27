DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you comment on the benefits of weightlifting over aerobic exercise? I know that any exercise is beneficial compared with nothing, but which is better for losing weight long term? Running or jogging can burn calories, but I have read that muscle requires more energy metabolically and therefore the more muscle you build, the more fat you will burn. -- K.K.

ANSWER: Researchers have debated the relative benefits of aerobic exercise against weightlifting exercise for many years, and there remains debate. However, I can give you the general consensus.

0
0
0
0
0

Features

Cardio and strength training both benefit metabolism

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you comment on the benefits of weightlifting over aerobic exercise? I know that any exercise is beneficial compared with nothing, but which is better for losing weight long term? Running or jogging can burn calories, but I have read that muscle requires more energy metabo…

Features

Ex-etiquette: Done with mom, but what about the kids?

  • By JANN BLACKSTONE

I was married for five years and had a son. We divorced a year ago, but started dating again. She ended up pregnant - again. I asked for a DNA test prior to paying child support. They tested both kids and neither is mine. I'm done with their mother and no longer want anything to do with eith…

Features

The relationship between blood-pressure meds and tinnitus

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently spent time with a seasoned hearing-impaired citizen. She told me that tinnitus is sometimes caused by prescription meds, especially those for high blood pressure. I have been taking 25 milligrams of losartan, one per day in the morning for about 15 years. About fiv…

Features

Tech Q&A: Trying to stop the invasion of the web trackers

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: I try to keep my Windows 10 PC free of unwanted software by running PC security (Malwarebytes) and cleaning (CCleaner) programs on my Windows 10 PC. I also use the DuckDuckGo search engine that doesn't create profiles of its users.

Features

Antique Bible tied to Biden's ancestors

SCRANTON (AP) - About 2008, Melissa Kutney was scouring cubbies built into a room of her former Scranton home when she discovered a 19th century Bible and a broken rosary tucked away in a back corner, almost buried in insulation.

Features

After effects of COVID-19 leaves taste in reader's mouth

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I tested positive for COVID about six weeks ago. I had very mild symptoms for about 24 hours. I lost my sense of taste and smell. My senses are slowly returning, but now I constantly have a strange taste in my mouth. I can't tell if it's a metallic taste or not. Eating, drink…

McLaren GT is mesmerizing despite its semantics
Features

McLaren GT is mesmerizing despite its semantics

  • By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)

There are so many terms in English that make no sense, particularly in the category of food. Consider that Boston Cream Pie isn't a pie but rather a cake. Or that white chocolate isn't made from cocoa, so it's not chocolate. Then again, hot dogs aren't made from canines, and Buffalo wings ar…

+2
Edmunds compares the 2021 Ford F-150 with Ram 1500
Features

Edmunds compares the 2021 Ford F-150 with Ram 1500

  • By RYAN ZUMMALLEN SEdmunds

The Ford F-150 has long been the pickup truck to beat, not to mention the top-selling vehicle of any kind in the country. But Fiat Chrysler Automobiles took many by surprise when it introduced the tech-savvy Ram 1500 pickup truck in 2018 for the 2019 model year.

Features

Automotive Q&A

  • By BRAD BERGHOLDT Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q: How serious is it to drive with your check engine light on? My car starts and runs perfect so it can't be something very serious? Everyone I've asked tells me something different. - Jessica H.

+2
AUTO REVIEW: 2021 Kia K5 - New model will make sedans sell again
Features

AUTO REVIEW: 2021 Kia K5 - New model will make sedans sell again

  • By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage

Other car companies - notably, Ford and General Motors - have all but given up on cars, canceling most of them in favor of a lineup of almost all SUVs and crossovers. Even the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, which were hot sellers for decades, aren't selling as well as they used to.

Features

Motormouth: Does this car have a faulty brake light?

  • By BOB WEBER

Q: I have a 2002 Lexus ES300 with 185,000 miles on it. Some time ago, the ABS and brake light came on simultaneously. I took it to my local shop who diagnosed a faulty ABS sensor. They said that I did not really need to replace it since it would cost close to the value of the car and that, e…

Features

Fecal immune test can be sensitive colon cancer detector

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 74-year-old male, and I recently received a negative result from my mail-in fecal test. I have been on an every-five-years colonoscopy cycle for the past 20 years (noncancerous polyps were always found) and since my colorectal surgeon recently retired, I decided to use…

ENGAGEMENT: Baker-Roxberry
Features

ENGAGEMENT: Baker-Roxberry

  • From staff reports

Steven and Roberta Baker of Franklin have announced the engagement of their daughter, Sydney Lynn Baker of Franklin, to Brandon James Roxberry of Franklin.

ENGAGEMENT: Curioso-Baker
Features

ENGAGEMENT: Curioso-Baker

  • From staff reports

Steven and Roberta Baker of Franklin have announced the engagement of their son, Aaron James Baker of Pittsburgh, to Melissa Hope Curioso, also of Pittsburgh.

Features

How long after shingles can a person get vaccinated?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 81 years old and was diagnosed with shingles at the end of October 2020. After taking famciclovir, I am healing, but still have a scaly rash and shooting pains on the right side of my head where the shingles occurred. I was told that the pain could last for a year or mor…

Features

Ex-etiquette: His ex remembers the 'good old days' a little too fondly

  • By JANN BLACKSTONE

Q. I live a very comfortable life, married to an absolutely great guy and all the ex's - his and mine - get along just fine. The problem is every time my husband's ex's new husband is not around, she starts with the "remember the good old days" stories. She doesn't do it if her husband is pr…

Features

Chronic cough needs to be investigated for a cause

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: You once wrote a column on chronic cough and suggested a medication that might be useful in treating this. Would you please remind me of the drug name? I have an elderly mother who suffers daily with this affliction. She can no longer have a conversation or speak on the phone…

Features

When the source of pain is not where you think it is

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old woman in reasonably good health. I am very active and do everything I can for my health. Whenever I feel a cold coming on (which is rare), I have pain on the left side of my throat when I swallow and get a stabbing pain in my head every 5-10 seconds. I worr…

Features

Living with Children: Advice for preschool teachers

Q: I teach 3- and 4-year-olds in a childcare center in Australia. I always have a few difficult children in any group and the book in which you describe Alpha Speech ["The Well-Behaved Child"] has been very helpful. My disciplinary options are limited to separating a misbehaving child out of…

Features

Reader has lingering strange taste in mouth, COVID related?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I tested positive for COVID about six weeks ago. I had very mild symptoms for about 24 hours. I lost my sense of taste and smell. My senses are slowly returning, but now I constantly have a strange taste in my mouth. I can't tell if it's a metallic taste or not. Eating, drink…