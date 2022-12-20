Chalazions continue to develop in both eyelids

DEAR DR. ROACH: Are oral antibiotics ever prescribed to treat chalazions in addition to eye drops and ointment? I have had two this year for, seemingly, no reason. They were treated with tobramycin eye drops, ointment and warm compresses. The first one didn’t resolve with those meds and was excised surgically. That eyelid then became infected without a chalazion and was treated with a second round of antibiotic drops. It remains a bit puffy and pinkish in color, which I chalked up to the new normal appearance. Now, a chalazion has developed in the other eyelid. I don’t wear eye makeup and use an eyelid cleanser recommended by my ophthalmologist. I am an otherwise healthy 76-year-old woman. Could there be a systemic bacterial or viral infection causing chalazions to keep developing? — M.W.
ANSWER: The terms for different type of eyelid lesions can be a bit confusing. Most people are familiar with a stye, which is a localized inflammation of the upper or lower eyelid most commonly caused by an infection of one of the glands of the external eye, usually by the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus. A stye is also called a hordeolum. An external hordeolum is in the eyelash follicle or the lid margin, whereas an internal hordeolum is inflammation in the meibomian glands, the ones that secrete mucous to help keep the eyes lubricated.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 — You are a useful and playful person. You have a great sense of adventure along with your sense of humor. This year is a quieter year with a stronger focus on relationships. Honor your needs and what brings you happiness. Don’t hesitate to ask for h…
Q. My husband’s ex hates me. This is predictable, I suppose, but it’s getting in the way of my husband spending time with his children. I really haven’t done anything other than marry the guy — 11 years ago! And it’s been hell ever since. For some reason, his ex wants the kids to think their…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 — You are confident and enthusiastic about life. You love to travel and are fascinated by education, journalism, publishing and the law. People trust you. This year is the beginning of a nine-year cycle. Get ready to open any door. Have the courage to…
The church is filled with the hushed conversations of people preparing for a Christmas service. The sanctuary is bathed in soft light, candles flicker, and soft prelude music fills the room. The pastor reads the familiar words from Matthew 1:18. “Now the birth of Jesus Christ took place in t…
Q: Several months ago, my husband and I allowed our 5-year-old daughter to sleep with us for a couple of nights. We thought this was innocent, but she began crying hysterically when we tried to move her back to her own bed. We compromised by letting her keep her iPad with her until she fell …
DEAR DR. ROACH: How do I know if I have arthritis? My left leg makes a slight cracking noise in my knee when I walk down the stairs, but no pain. However, when I go for a long drive, I limp when getting out of the car, which kind of goes away and does not hurt my knee. Long walks also bother…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 — You are high-energy, outgoing and friendly. You have a strong work ethic and are a natural leader. People admire you. This year you will reap the benefits of the past efforts and receive recognition — a raise, praise, kudos or awards. Well done! Bravo!
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a tuberculosis (TB) skin test for my new job in May, and it was negative. They did a blood test in July. I have a question about a positive T-SPOT blood test for TB. They did a chest X-ray, and it shows nothing wrong. Is there any treatment necessary? I haven’t been tol…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 — Honesty and integrity are important to you. You are charming, articulate and extremely observant. You are skillful with words. This year is a time of reflection and learning. Welcome more solitude and explore anything that increases your self-awaren…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Will I continue to test positive for COVID-19 antigens even after I recover from the virus? I tested positive using the free, at-home COVID-19 antigen self-test a week ago, and I tested positive again yesterday. Once you have the antigens in your system, don’t they stay there…
Q: I’ve been having intermittent problems with the push button start on my 2015 Honda Accord. Once in a while, I get a whirling sound when I try to start it and it eventually starts after a couple more tries. I’ve been told that it could be the battery or starter, but I’ve only got 32,000 mi…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 — You have a strong sense of justice and fair play. You are optimistic, friendly and charming. You have a genuine concern for others. This is about service to others, especially family members. Therefore, you need to take care of yourself first to b…
During an afternoon walk through the neighborhood, Steve Kerley and his wife saw a 1988 Ford F-150 Lariat pickup parked on the street with a “For Sale” sign in the window. Kerley was not in the market for a vehicle, let alone an old pickup truck from 1988.
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend any services that can help my elderly mother with her financial chores? My dad always used to handle the bill paying and paperwork, but he passed away last year, and mom struggles to keep on top of things. And I don’t live close enough to help her on a re…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My sister has asked her psychiatrist for a list of the medications she has been on during the past few years. She would like to try a new one, as she is crying constantly and seems disoriented. He won’t explore changing meds and also won’t give her the list, claiming he hasn’…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 — You are enthusiastic and curious, and you love change. You need to be stimulated! You are also very playful! This is a year of change for you, which means you need to be flexible. Let go of anything that holds you back. Seek out new opportunities…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 — You have a sharp, clever mind. You are perceptive and quick. You are also charismatic, charming and appealing to many. You are optimistic and confident. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Exercise is important. Sta…
Q. What do you do when you suspect your children, ages 10 and almost 12, are being emotionally abused by their stepmother? Things like when I drop them off to see their dad, if he’s late home from work, she makes them sit outside for over an hour until he gets home. When he arrives, she acts…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My mother and both of her sisters had breast cancer in their 30s, with my mother eventually passing after her third bout at age 43. They all grew up in the same house that I grew up in. I’m now a 34-year-old father of three small children. I don’t want to die early because of…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 — You are intelligent, confident and in some ways bigger than life. Issues matter to you, which is why you are sometimes a perfectionist. You won’t let something go. This is a social year for you, which is why you have a great zest for life! Old frien…
Back in 2016, Jamie Clark of Seattle was a software engineer who planned to take a year off of work to finish a master’s degree in computational linguistics. One year turned into three and a career change into financial planning.