Cholesterol medications produce rare side effect of nightmares

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 64. I started taking statins to lower my cholesterol about two years ago. My cholesterol level sometimes went over 200, and after seesawing results, my doctor advised that I was unable to maintain a low cholesterol by diet alone and prescribed a statin. I took 10 mg of atorvastatin. I noticed I started having very detailed and vivid nightmares. (I would rather be awake than be in these nightmares.) The doctor changed me to 5 mg of rosuvastatin. The doctor says my results are very good (cholesterol is 140). I am still having nightmares, but not as frequent as before. I also am having memory issues (e.g., could not remember the names of close colleagues from only two years ago). I recently saw an article that suggested there may be a link between dementia and use of statins.
Can you provide comments on nightmares and/or dementia links to statins? — H.L.
Dear Savvy Senior, I’ve read that retirees will be getting a nice cost-of-living increase in our Social Security benefits next year but what about Medicare? What will our Medicare Part B monthly premiums and other Medicare costs be in 2023? Planning Ahead
Q. My wife and I have been married for seven months and she is having a real problem with the transition. This was complicated by the fact that yesterday, two hours after the kid exchange, my wife and I are in bed and my ex is pounding on the front door because my kid left something behind. …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 46-year-old woman who exercises daily for health, strength and stress relief. I also want to stay relatively lean. In order to maintain muscle mass and control fat, I’ve been advised consistently (by a Ph.D. nutritionist and a couple of “nutrition coach” traine…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been diagnosed with spinal stenosis and sciatica. I’m taking prednisone for my pain, but taking prednisone before used to be excruciating. Why does my health provider want me to stop taking prednisone now and go see a pain management specialist? I have no pain and am abl…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Help! I am caught in a feud between my primary care doctor and my oral surgeon. For a number of years, I have been on Prolia for osteopenia. About a year ago, I had to have a tooth pulled; my oral surgeon said I must be off Prolia for at least four months; my doctor disagreed…
Q: I have two boys, 18 and 33 months. How much time each day should I spend involved in activities with them? Also, they chase one another around the house among other sorts of roughhousing, but they hardly ever play with their educational toys. Is there some way I can get them interested in…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife, who’s 72, has had very dry eyes for a long time, so she uses Restasis (cyclosporine emulsion 0.05%) eye drops. Her co-pay (after meeting the deductible) last year was around $150 for a three-month supply. This year, it is around $450 (only a small change in the deduc…
Richard D, who reads this column in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, writes: “I’m age 82 and in good health compared to most men of my age that I know. Spirulina — I recently started adding 1/2 teaspoon of it to my breakfast. What are your ideas about it? Green tea — I started drinking it becaus…
It’s an interesting fact that while small sedans have largely disappeared from the general market, you can still find a number of them in the luxury car market — including subcompact models like Audi’s A3 sedan.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My healthy 91-year-old mother recently discovered that she has a diagnosis of trigger finger. She is hesitant to do surgery, but is hoping for more mobility in her hand. What are some of the best options for an independent woman at her age? — M.B.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have arthritis in both knees, but otherwise, I’m in good health (I’m 5’6” and weigh 130 pounds). My Fitbit indicates I get about 9,000 steps per day. I am ready for knee replacement, but I’m concerned about one activity I do. We usually spend two consecutive weeks at the be…
My youngest daughter got married this weekend. Her dad and I are divorced, but we do our best to be on the same page for the kids we share. Granted, they are all adults now, but anyone who tells you co-parenting stops when your children turn 18 does not have children.