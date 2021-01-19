Chronic cough needs to be investigated for a cause

DEAR DR. ROACH: You once wrote a column on chronic cough and suggested a medication that might be useful in treating this. Would you please remind me of the drug name? I have an elderly mother who suffers daily with this affliction. She can no longer have a conversation or speak on the phone because of it; even activities of daily living are interrupted by these episodes. We have tried a number of options. Some have worked for a while, but nothing for any length of time. I would appreciate any info you could give me. -- J.N.
ANSWER: Severe cough like your mother's deserves a thorough workup, and although a regular physician can certainly handle most cases of cough, an expert is appropriate for the kind of cough that lasts for months and resists a diagnosis. Hopefully she can see a pulmonologist, although there are causes of cough outside the lungs, including the ear/nose/throat (postnasal drip) and stomach (acid reflux). Some drugs, especially ACE inhibitors, are well known to cause chronic cough.