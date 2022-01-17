Cinnamon supplement appears to effect glucose reading

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Snow showers. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had slightly elevated glucose levels (104-109) for several years. I found a dietary supplement of cinnamon, vitamin D and chromium. I took the directed amount for a period of time and had a glucose test of 61. I don’t know if it was a fluke or not. A recent A1C test came in at 5.9%. I backed off that dosage and now take only half three or four times a week. My glucose has gone back up.
I have also had slightly elevated creatinine levels (1.3-1.6) in the past. This was the case before starting the cinnamon supplement. My creatinine readings have largely been stable since starting the product. Can you tell me if this product is safe and whether it could adversely affect my kidneys? — D.P.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 — You are an idealist who can be inspired by lofty goals. You are hardworking and persistent when it comes to achieving your aims. Regardless of how you feel, you present yourself as confident and optimistic. Service to others and personal responsibil…
Q: I’m on a committee whose members often forward email to each other. But the forwarded emails from two members — who both have Gmail accounts — never reach my Comcast account. (I’ve searched for these emails in my inbox and spam folder.) However, I do receive forwarded email from a member …
Certain songs seem to survive the test of time. These “gems” continue to pop up in our worship services (contemporary or traditional.) They instruct and inspire modern believers just as they did in the past.
I was once an orthodox believer in the power of timeout, the practice of having a child sit in a somewhat isolated chair for five minutes or so immediately after said child has misbehaved. I’ve promoted timeouts in this column, my books and my public presentations. Used consistently, it shou…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021 — You are a romantic who loves beautiful things. By nature, you are emotional. You have a strong sense of justice and high standards for yourself and others. Appreciation and acknowledgement are important to you. This year you will work hard to cons…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Many of my friends and I are considering knee replacement surgery, and in my case, want to delay if possible. Are the nonembryo stem cell treatments effective in delaying surgery? These stem cell treatments use our own body fat to turn into fibroblasts, and these may repair o…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been prediabetic for around 13 years and had been able to keep it that way though diet and exercise — no medications for it. But the real issue now is that I have developed congestive heart failure, which probably sounds worse than it really is. However, the medication…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 — You have a sharp mind and a marvelous sense of timing. You’re also very observant. You’re an excellent organizer who is loyal and devoted to family. This year life will be more enjoyable and sociable! Get involved with others. Some will find themsel…
Q: I’ve read about several catalytic converter thefts recently. My Toyota dealership is advertising a shield for theft protection. What are your thoughts? Does this shield prevent access for car maintenance? G.R., Morton Grove, Illinois
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 86-year-old mother has swollen ankles. Usually, her ankles will swell only in the summertime, but this year they have not deflated. A blood test this year indicated that she had low sodium, so her cardiologist told her to reduce her water/fluid intake and increase her salt…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 — You are focused and driven to achieve what you want to do. You are smart, hardworking and organized. This allows you to accomplish a lot. This is a quieter, slower-paced year with a stronger focus on partnerships and close friendships. Take time o…
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you decipher the different types of housing options available to seniors, and recommend some good resources for locating them? I need to find a place for my elderly mother and could use some help. Overwhelmed Daughter
DEAR DR. ROACH: Since I suffer from age-associated cognitive impairment, I read with interest an advertisement that claims that this condition may be caused by fish oil, which I have been taking regularly for many years. That ad says that “a highly-acclaimed MD” states that today’s low-grade…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 — You are warm, friendly and sincere. Because you love to learn, you have a formal education or you are self-educated. You are always generous to those in need. This is an exciting year for you because it is a time of new beginnings. Have the coura…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I switched from drinking caffeinated coffee to Swiss water process decaffeinated coffee about two years ago. The reason I switched to decaf is that I was experiencing dizziness when I would get out of bed at night to use the restroom. The dizziness lasted for only a few secon…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 — You are a caring, trustworthy person who will help others whenever you can. You are intelligent and frequently have strong opinions about things. Once your mind is made up, that’s it. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you…
Q. My husband and I do not get along and I’m wondering, if we divorce, will it really screw up the kids, or is that just something mental health professionals tell us? Aren’t kids naturally resilient? What’s good ex-etiquette?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 — You are mature and value family. You are empathetic and caring about others, which is why you will be attracted to organizations that help those who are less fortunate. You are also adventurous! This is a strong year for you. You will attain power, …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 85-year-old male. I walk a mile every day, have a pacemaker and hearing aids, and use a CPAP machine. All in all, I feel pretty good, but there is something that bothers me and my doctor has no answer. Several times a day, or at night in bed, with no consistency, I ge…
Q: I have a lot of custom software on my “Windows 10 Home” PC that may not work on Windows 11. As a result, I don’t want to upgrade to Windows 11 until I can no longer get security updates for Windows 10. But it looks like avoiding Windows 11 is hard. What do you suggest? — David Hintz, Blai…
“For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires, and will turn away their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths.” – 2 Timothy 4:3-4.