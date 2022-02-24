CLASSIC CARS: 1985 Toyota Celica GT-S

How many people would plunk down good money on a nearly 40-year-old car located more than a thousand miles away sight-unseen? That’s what 43-year-old Mike Tran of Houston did about 15 years ago when he bought his 1985 Toyota Celica GT-S Convertible from a man in Virginia.
And Tran was neither nervous nor afraid when he went down to his bank in Houston and wired $4,300 to the seller. Tran had fallen in love with the 1985 Celica GT-S convertible — a rare model — two decades earlier. This Texan knew that only about 4,500 of those vehicles were ever made, so he had been on a mission to find one.
How many people would plunk down good money on a nearly 40-year-old car located more than a thousand miles away sight-unseen? That’s what 43-year-old Mike Tran of Houston did about 15 years ago when he bought his 1985 Toyota Celica GT-S Convertible from a man in Virginia.
Q: I went to Costco to get snow tires. While I was waiting, I was told they could not remove my wheels because the key for the locking lug nuts was missing. I went to the Honda dealer who had rotated my tires four weeks ago for advice. I was told these are not genuine Honda locks and they co…
Dear Dr. Roach: What is the endgame of hyperthyroidism? I am a 54-year-old female, diagnosed in September 2020 with hyperthyroidism due to Graves’ disease. My endocrinologist started me on 10 mg of methimazole and 100 mg of metoprolol daily (my heart rate was above 100 beats per minute).
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 — You are an interesting conversationalist, because you can be charming in a quirky way. You’re willing to help others, and you instill a sense of camaraderie with close friends. You have excellent business savvy. Expect exciting changes this year a…
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a woman, 74 years old and in fair health. Eight years ago I had surgery for lung cancer. The first night after, I was told I had atrial fibrillation due to the surgery being so close to the heart. I was started on metoprolol. Every now and then I would feel that my heart…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 — You are passionate and determined, as well as considerate and sensitive. You are both logical and intuitive. You are also multitalented. It’s time to create some solid foundations in your life. This means some of you will physically build somethi…
Dear Savvy Senior, My wife and I would like to make some affordable changes to our home so we can remain living there for as long as possible. Can you recommend some good resources that can help us determine what all we need to consider? Getting Old
Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago. The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT sca…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 — You are kind and generous to others. You are also persuasive and convincing! You have a strong individualist streak and often walk your own path. This year will be more social and fun-loving for you. Enjoy your creative impulses and stronger zest f…
Q. After about a year on an online dating site, I finally met someone. Actually, I met two. And, they both like me as well. I decided to date them both — just ride it out until one appealed to me more than the other. I was honest and told them both I was seeing other people. Well, the inevit…
Q: The photos and videos on my Facebook page often disappear for a few days at a time. This doesn’t happen on other websites, such as YouTube. I’ve tried changing my Facebook password and restarting my computer and network modem/router, but nothing helps. I notified Facebook several times bu…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old woman who was diagnosed with heart failure six years ago. I exercise almost daily and have had low blood pressure all my life (my systolic pressure varies between the high 70s and low 100s). I have a body mass index of 22. I recently started a prediabetic d…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 — You have a fine sense of humor and are well-liked by others. You are down to earth, practical and organized. (Few might realize how sensitive you are.) This year will be slower-paced. Take time to enjoy yourself. You will have a stronger focus on re…
Q: Concerning chores, another expert recommends giving a child a certain number of chips (like poker chips) every month, and if he or she fails to do a chore or doesn’t do it properly, you take a chip away. The chips can be used to purchase clothes and other things the child wants but doesn’…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 — You are a traditionalist with high standards who values your privacy. You work hard. You’re down to earth. People like you because you are charming and you inspire respect. This year you will wrap up things that are no longer relevant in your life…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I became lactose intolerant after back surgery last summer. The recovery was difficult only because my appetite was gone for over two weeks. Trying to regain some weight, I did smoothies but I had an unpleasant digestive reaction. I am on lactose-free everything but wish I co…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have suffered from constant headaches for years. I have had an evaluation by a neurologist, with all kinds of X-rays and scans. Who in the medical field deals with headaches that never go away? They may get to a dull ache, but I always know they are there. — C.V.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 — You are a hardworking person who enjoys your creature comforts because you appreciate beauty and pleasure. You are generous, warm and loving to others. You are also a spiritual person. This year you might get a promotion, an award or some kind of re…
Nearly 100 years ago, General Motors took action to close a price gap that existed between its Chevrolet and Oakland products. The car chosen for the task was named “Pontiac,” and it proved to be so successful that it replaced Oakland.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 — You are success-oriented, which is why your career and job are important to you. You work hard and you get results! You have an amazing ability to overcome obstacles. This year is a year of learning and teaching for you. You also might renew your …
Q: Wife had a 2010 Prius and we got stranded twice and needed a new starting battery. She now has a 2018 Kia Niro hybrid and I want to replace the starting battery but can’t get an answer from Kia customer service or several dealers as to if the Niro hybrid even has a starting battery. If it…