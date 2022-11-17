CLASSIC CARS: Daughter takes on renovation of dad's 1964 Chevrolet Impala

For as long as Michele Price can recall, a 1964 Impala has been a part of the family. Her father purchased the Chevrolet two-door on April 2, 1965, at the Griffen Chevrolet dealership in Monroe, North Carolina.
That year, beside Corvair models and Corvettes, Chevrolet also offered Chevy II, Chevelle, Malibu, Biscayne, Bel Air, and Impala models. Price says her father received a good deal on the left-over 1964 Impala. It was one of 889,600 Impalas manufactured in the 1964 model year, including the high-powered Super Sport versions.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 — You are intelligent, creative and idealistic. Because you are naturally enthusiastic, you are an excellent motivator for others. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. You might renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Perhaps you will…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve had a leaky aortic valve for approximately six years. I recently had an echocardiogram using Doppler. The last test I received was three years ago, which came back with a reading of mild-to-moderate aortic regurgitation. It initially started out as mild, then increased t…
Q: I have a 2019 Subaru Forester. I have been told that, due to the many electronic systems, I cannot go to a car wash that uses a track system. To do so I would have to turn off all systems. I was told it is because my car is in neutral on a track system and the electronic systems are still…
For as long as Michele Price can recall, a 1964 Impala has been a part of the family. Her father purchased the Chevrolet two-door on April 2, 1965, at the Griffen Chevrolet dealership in Monroe, North Carolina.
Q: I have a 2007 Ford Sport Trac. In September I got an oil change and thus far have driven 2,500 miles and the oil change warning light comes on every time I start the car. I have asked the Ford dealer to change the warning light setting back to the 5,000 miles as indicated in my manual.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 — You are an interesting combination of being sensitive, private, even distant and yet determined, willful and strong. You are intuitive, perceptive and very creative. This year has been one of service, especially to family. Therefore, it’s importa…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband has a tumor in the right sinus of his face, and the biopsy results show that it is cancer of the salivary glands (adenoid cystic carcinoma). The oral surgeon says it will continue to grow and cause discomfort, and wants to remove part of his jaw and teeth to do rec…
Dear Savvy Senior, I saw a news segment on television a few months ago about home sharing programs for seniors and would like to learn more. I’m 68, divorced, and am interested in renting out a room in my house to help make ends meet. What can you tell me? Interested Boomer
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 77 and have been diagnosed with osteoporosis. I am taking Fosamax and taking all the steps recommended for strengthening bones. But I have two questions: First, is it possible to avoid a fracture without taking medication. Second, is it necessary to avoid coffee complete…
Q. My 13-year-old son has been telling me he does not want to go back to his mother’s for about three months now. He wouldn’t tell me why, but when he finally opened up, I have to admit, I was really surprised. He said that she badmouths me so much, he just doesn’t want to be there anymore. …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 — You are straightforward, direct and ready to face any challenge. You are also very precise and attentive to detail. You have high standards for yourself. This year holds exciting changes. Expect more personal freedom, plus opportunities to travel a…
As fall rolls on toward the winter months, another whitetail deer hunting season is quickly approaching. For some, this may be their very first hunt; however, for those who have lost count of how many seasons they’ve been in the woods, this one may prove to be just a little bit different.
The Pennsylvania game commission reminds hunters about regulations prohibiting the movement of high-risk carcass parts from deer, elk and other cervids to control the potential spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
Sixty percent of Pennsylvania deer hunters support a Saturday-after-Thanksgiving start to the firearms deer season, while another 12 percent have no preference between a Saturday or Monday opener, and 27 percent oppose a Saturday opener, based on recent survey results presented today to the …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 Although your love life might be dramatic, you want stability and predictability in your everyday world. You have many talents and are insightful. This year, simplicity is your theme. It’s time to create solid foundations in your life, including home …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been seeing a man — he’s 75, and I’m 77. He uses the blue pill; however, he can’t orgasm. I don’t want him to feel insecure if I were to ask him questions, so could you explain his problem to me? — Anon.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 — You are knowledgeable and determined, which is why you set high standards for yourself and for others. You know how to work with an opportunity. You have presence and class. This year is slower paced and a time to rejuvenate yourself. Concentrate …
Q: I am a principal at a private church-affiliated school. Contrary to my graduate school training and most of my peers’ practice, I believe disciplinary actions should fit the crime. As such, I do not generally issue the namby-pamby sort of consequences other principals deliver. Fear of bei…
“You, however, continue in the things you have learned and become convinced of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that from childhood you have known the sacred writings which are able to give you the wisdom that leads to salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus. All Script…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I need your opinion. I was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer almost two years ago. I have had chemo treatments (Keytruda, carboplatin and Alimta) for over one year. My most recent PET and CT scans of my lungs were all stable, with no change. My oncologist says that I do n…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 — You are sensual, passionate and charming. You often get your own way because you are so attractive to others. Because this is your first year in a new nine-year cycle, this has been a year of fresh beginnings and an exciting pace. Stay light on your…