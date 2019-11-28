CLASSIC CARS: Fin fascination as a youngster leads to purchase of 1960 Cadillac

David Urgo's fascination with Cadillac's old rear-fender fin styling began in Utica, New York. Next door to his grandmother's house the neighbor lady had a very successful son who purchased for her a new Cadillac every year. Consequently, every visit to his grandmother was an opportunity to closely examine the latest Cadillac and its fins. Since then, Urgo has collected a houseful of tailfin Cadillac memorabilia.
While living in Los Angeles back in the late 1990s, he saw a 1960 Cadillac convertible for sale in Santa Monica. But while he was wondering how to finance the car, it was sold. That was the catalyst that spurred him to acquire the real deal. The search for a 1960 Cadillac convertible eventually led him to inspect likely candidates in California, Texas, New Jersey, Nevada and Florida. He found time to inspect a Cadillac in Titusville, Florida, before his trip to relocate to a new home in Virginia.