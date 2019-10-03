CLASSIC CARS: Son completes restoration project on 1930 Ford Model A pickup

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Douglas Cox was a teenager living on a Kentucky farm in the 1960s and not yet old enough to get a driver's license, when one day while attending the state fair in Louisville, he heard his father tell another man that he might get a Ford Model A pickup to restore.
"He and I had talked several times about building a hot rod!" Cox says. "I could not believe my ears. My dreams of a hot rod began to fade and I could not envision an ancient pickup as something neat."