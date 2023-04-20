CLASSIC CARS: Well-traveled 1950 MG TD purchased through internet bid

Many American servicemen who were stationed in Europe after World War II became enamored of the British built MG sports cars.
Records indicate that an American airman stationed in Germany ordered a 1949 MG TC.
My 2010 Ford Taurus now shows more than 415,000 miles on the odometer. I’ve had the car since 21,000 miles.
When the Toyota Prius hybrid came out more than 20 years ago, it made a point of not looking like other cars.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old, reasonably fit woman. I am having cramps at night in my feet and legs, causing me to wake three or four times a night. Getting up and walking helps, as does applying a hot washcloth and using Voltaren on the cramping areas. However, I would prefer not to …
Q: I have a 2007 Honda Civic EX with 22,365 miles on it. The owner’s manual says to change the oil when the dashboard indicator displays 15% oil life, and the indicator has never gone below 80%. Yet every year the dealer tells me that the oil needs to be changed on an annual basis, period. A…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 20, 2023 — Once inspired by a goal, you will follow it. You are charismatic, which allows you to influence others. You like to work with your hands. Simplicity is the key to life this year for you. Take charge of your health. Stay grounded and levelheaded. …
Both the Toyota Prius and Kia Niro have been redesigned for 2023. The new Prius is more powerful and better-looking than ever, but the bold new Kia Niro is a great all-around choice. Does it have what it takes to overthrow the Prius’ reign? Edmunds experts compared both hybrids to find out.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 — You have perseverance and ambition — a marvelous combo that helps you achieve success in whatever you pursue. You are also competitive and will protect your independence. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy yourself. Have fun, but do…
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the new rules on required minimum distributions from IRAs and 401(k)s? I will turn 72 this year and want to be clear on what I’m required to do. Planning Ahead
DEAR DR. ROACH: Whenever I got a wound while I was young, my mother would take me to the hospital to get stitches. I am now 94. I went to get a wound seen, and the nurse said that it needed to heal from the inside. They treated it with gauze, wrapping and then a stocking. It took months to h…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 18, 2023 — You are passionate, determined and romantic — colorful attributes that make you interesting to others. In fact, others see you as heroic. This year is slower-paced. It’s time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on relationships and finding people and si…
Q. My kids love to take pictures, and when their mom and I were together we had pictures they took of us on vacations, joking around, whatever, all over the house. We have been broken up about seven months, and my kids came home from their mother’s home (the home in which we used to live tog…
DEAR DR. ROACH: What causes the growth of new teeth at my current age? I am a 74-year-old woman in good medical health except for a transient ischemic attack (TIA). Generally, I feel well and keep active.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 17, 2023 — You are determined and do things with conviction. You are private about your true feelings, which is why you are guarded. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means be courageous. Be open to new ideas and traveling a n…
By ELIZABETH AYOOLA of NerdWallet undefined
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 15, 2023 — You are intelligent and have many interests. You are also charming and easygoing. Nevertheless, you’re hardworking and focused. This year you can expect acknowledgement for your hard effort. A promotion or an award will be yours. You deserve it!
Calvary. Three men. Three crosses. Three crucifixions. Why three? The age-old story of Jesus’ death and resurrection would have been just as powerful if he had been alone, hanging on one single cross. The other two men did not change the outcome of His story. It wouldn’t seem that they could…
Concert
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 61-year-old male, and I’m currently taking medication for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. Five years ago, I was diagnosed with deep venous thrombosis (a blood clot in my right leg). I was prescribed Coumadin. After taking Coumadin for six months (I never coul…
Q: Our 22-month-old son has developed a bad habit of spitting out bites of food. The first time it happened, I had set a cup on his tray while he was still chewing a bite of food. He removed the food from his mouth, set it on his tray, and then took a drink. I thought nothing of it, but it’s…
Today in History
DEAR DR. ROACH: Are there any supplements that can help reduce alcohol abuse? — B.S.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 14, 2023 — You have excellent communication skills and a talent for dealing with people. You love variety and change, and yet you crave stability. This year is about teaching, learning and reflection. Explore philosophies, life beliefs, business systems and a…
Lush lawns feel great underfoot, add curb appeal to a home and are the crowning touches on complete landscapes.
(Family Features) After months spent largely indoors while harsh elements battered your home’s exterior, many homeowners are throwing open the windows and embracing spring’s arrival.
(BPT) — You have smoke alarms in your home, you check them regularly and you practice your emergency escape plan with your family — but are you overlooking an essential component of home fire safety as you check your spring to-do list? Having fire extinguishers can give you peace of mind and…
Spring is a season of rebirth marked by flowers pushing through the soil and tender green leaf buds appearing on trees.
Renovations are a great way for homeowners to reshape their homes. Some may aspire to renovate so their home is more reflective of their personal taste, while others may do so in an effort to make their homes better align with modern styles and sensibilities. Regardless of why a homeowner ch…
(Family Features) No matter how cramped and cluttered your living space may be, you can almost always find a spot or two for extra storage. It’s often just a matter of getting creative and utilizing a few clever solutions.
(BPT) — Spring is the perfect season for home improvement as it presents many opportunities for first-time homebuyers and experienced homeowners to be more thorough when it comes to maintenance. As the weather warms up, you’ll find plenty of indoor and outdoor projects that can improve the f…
The Franklin Gardeners Association has been hard at work planning this year’s May Garden Mart that is held annually during the first weekend of May. This year’s festivities fall on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Franklin’s Fountain Park.