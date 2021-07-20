Coconut oil in coffee can have mixed results

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've started using coconut oil instead of milk and sweetener in my coffee. I find that a quarter teaspoon of coconut oil blended with 12 ounces coffee is pretty yummy. But I want to make sure I'm not doing any harm, since my own LDL has risen and my HDL has fallen since December. I have heard that coconut oil is healthy, but also that it's saturated fat. - Q.L.
ANSWER: Compared with a similar amount of a nontropical vegetable oil, coconut oil does raise both total and LDL cholesterol. The effect is not large. In a review of many studies, the increase in cholesterol was about 10 points in people who started using coconut oil, but the amount that people use will of course be critical: A quarter teaspoon a day is unlikely to have much of an effect on your blood cholesterol levels.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Are medical advances going backward? If not, why are so many people dying in their 50s and 60s? Just look at the obituaries. By now, we all should be living into our 80s and 90s. What's your take on this subject? - R.S.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am very concerned about an issue with my husband that is getting worse quickly. He is 76 years old, has some heart problems and has had artery and heart surgery and pulmonary problems primarily caused by toxic exposures to pesticides in the past.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Two days ago, I was bitten by a tick, which drew blood. Yesterday I was given just two 100-mg doxycycline caps to be taken together with a meal and instructions to "continue the observation of any symptoms." It does not seem sufficient to me. Last year, when I was bitten, I r…
DEAR DR. ROACH: A year ago, I was diagnosed with iron deficiency anemia. A colonoscopy found no problems. An endoscopy found a small raw spot on my stomach lining; it was not bleeding. My iron count was 7. Two months earlier it was 102. I was told to take an iron supplement twice a day. Now …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently watched a TV program about vaccines. I've always thought that vaccines dated to Jenner and his cowpox vaccine. The program pointed out that before Jenner started experimenting, some countries (the program mentioned Africa, India and China) had a tradition of cuttin…
DEAR DR. ROACH: During my annual wellness visits to the doctor, my blood pressure is always taken. But it is done differently depending on the person taking it. How many times should the pump be used, and does it make a difference in the reading?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deter…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old woman. I have been taking Prolia shots twice a year for five years. When I first started, I was told to be reevaluated at that time. One of my doctors wants to wait and see what the results are, but another said I should absolutely not stop, as that will in…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have recently been diagnosed with a cholesteatoma in one ear, which has resulted in significant hearing loss. How common is this condition? I have been advised that surgery is my only treatment option. They anticipate the more extensive surgery requiring "drilling a hole in…
Dear Savvy Senior, Do you know where I can find cheaper high-speed internet services for my home? I'm 70-years old and live strictly on my Social Security and would like to find something faster and less expensive than I currently have. - Surfing Susan