College application facts and figures

The college application process involves several steps, many of which begin well before an applicant is ready to sign on the dotted line. These facts and figures can help applicants and their families gain a better understanding of what goes into the college admissions process.

- College admissions teams view a potential applicant as more seriously interested in the school if they know he or she has visited. Interested parties can go above and beyond taking the Open House tour by auditing a class or even spending a night in a dorm.

0
0
0
0
0

How to be more organized at work
Features

How to be more organized at work

Committing to being more organized is a popular goal, and it's one that can pay some surprising dividends if individuals can see it through to fruition. For example, in 2011 researchers utilized functional magnetic resonance imaging and other measurements to determine that clearing clutter f…

Explore these college savings strategies
Features

Explore these college savings strategies

Enrolling in a trade school or college is widely considered the next step after a student graduates from high school. College is especially popular, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 62.7 percent of high school graduates went on to colleges and universities in 2020.

Features

Strategies to ease the burden of student loan debt

Student loan debt in the United States is growing. According to EducationData.org, federal student loan debt has grown at an annual average rate of just under 28 percent since the start of the 21st century. Private student loan debt also is a significant burden, totaling $132 billion by the …

How to create a greater work/life balance
Features

How to create a greater work/life balance

A more even balance between professional and personal life is a goal for many individuals. The demands of work too often extend beyond traditional working hours, leaving many professionals to confront work-related challenges long after they've left the office or left the desks in their home …

Features

Did you know?

A well-edited resume can go a long way toward helping job candidates make a strong first impression with hiring managers. A recent survey of hiring managers and human resource professionals across companies of various sizes and in an assortment of industries conducted on behalf of CareerBuil…

Considerations for seniors looking to go back to school
Features

Considerations for seniors looking to go back to school

The picture of a traditional college student is one in his or her late teens or early 20s. However, a deeper look may reveal that college student demographics are more diverse than one might imagine. In fact, senior citizens can rest assured that if they plan to return to the classroom, they…

Features

How mid-career professionals can find their next job

Newly minted college graduates often utilize career placement services at their colleges and universities as they seek to land their first job in their chosen field. Such services typically are not utilized by mid-career professionals, who are generally those individuals with ample experienc…

The many benefits of vocational training
Features

The many benefits of vocational training

Earning a four-year degree is one path toward a rewarding career. However, that path is the only one available to aspiring professionals. Enrolling in a vocational program can provide students with the skills necessary to engage in high-demand and well-paying jobs.

Dress for interview success on your next job interview
Features

Dress for interview success on your next job interview

In his masterpiece “Crime and Punishment,” author Fyodor Dostoevsky wrote, “We sometimes encounter people, even perfect strangers, who begin to interest us at first sight, somehow suddenly, all at once, before a word has been spoken.” The great Russian novelist is referring to the fact that …

Great part-time jobs for retirees
Features

Great part-time jobs for retirees

Many adults nearing retirement age count down the days until they can bid adieu to the daily tasks of commuting and working so they can enjoy much more time for recreation, travel or whatever is they aspire to do.

Education continues to provide a sizable return on investment
Features

Education continues to provide a sizable return on investment

A recent report from the Center on Education and the Workforce at Georgetown University revealed just how valuable a college degree continues to be. As tuition costs at many colleges and universities rise and families wonder if investing in a college degree is as wise as it once was, the CEW…

Features

College application facts and figures

The college application process involves several steps, many of which begin well before an applicant is ready to sign on the dotted line. These facts and figures can help applicants and their families gain a better understanding of what goes into the college admissions process.

How to master modern job hunting
Features

How to master modern job hunting

Quitting a job might never seem like the best option for established professionals, but it’s a route that was taken by an incredibly high number of workers in recent years. According to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 50.5 million people q…

Tips to make a resume more ATS-friendly
Features

Tips to make a resume more ATS-friendly

Job searches are often described as akin to looking for a needle in a haystack. That could be even more so in the digital age, an era when online job boards feature hundreds, if not thousands, of listings. Sifting through those listings can be time-consuming and force job seekers to wonder i…

Features

How-to establish a well-rounded school resume

A quality education is priceless. Lessons learned in the classroom are vital to students’ long-term success, serving as a foundation as young adults transition from the role of student to professional.

How to navigate a remote interview
Features

How to navigate a remote interview

Not so long ago, job interviews were conducted almost exclusively in person. Hiring managers were able to assess candidates during these interviews, getting an idea about everything from the applicant’s skill set to how he or she affected the energy in the room to body language and the confi…

Common mid-career challenges and what to do about them
Features

Common mid-career challenges and what to do about them

Challenges abound in the professional arena. Whether an individual is an executive with a lengthy track record of success or a newly minted graduate just starting out, the next challenge is never too far off. And for mid-career professionals, those challenges could be accompanied by uncertai…

Features

They Said It

“Genius is the ability to renew one’s emotions in daily experience.”

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, June 19, 2023 — You are courageous, outgoing and passionate. You don’t hesitate to speak your mind, which is why you know how to inspire and uplift others. Expect exciting changes and increased personal freedom this year. Learn to be more flexible. Seek out new opp…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 17, 2023 — You are intelligent and inspirational. You are also an excellent performer who knows how to entertain others. Lucky you! This is a fun-loving, social year. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Have fun and enjoy yourself. Remember your goals. …

Features

Multiple sclerosis course is hard to predict

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis two months ago. I spent the past week hospitalized after an exacerbation during a shower, when my legs turned to jelly and I could not walk or even stand. I have a lot to learn about my disease. Are these incidents common? I’ll be start…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 16, 2023 — You are both adventurous and cautious, as well as innovative and imaginative. You are often cutting-edge when it comes to life trends. It’s important to stay flexible. This year is slower-paced. It’s an opportunity to rejuvenate yourself and focus o…

Features

Cancer markers not always the best tool to monitor remission

DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you please discuss the meaning and significance of blood tests to show the level of cancer markers to identify cancer and track the efficacy of treatments? I am 69 years old and have metastatic breast cancer, diagnosed in July 2022. The primary cancer was treated in 201…

Features

They Said It

“A fanatic is one who can’t change his mind and won’t change the subject.”

Features

Popular trends in home exteriors

Certain homes have an undeniable wow factor. That instant appeal tends to be noticeable the moment visitors pull up to the curb, and it might be a byproduct of homeowners’ willingness to embrace the latest exterior design trends.

Features

PHFA celebrates 50 years of creating affordable housing in PA

HARRISBURG — In 2023, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency is celebrating its fiftieth year of helping Pennsylvanians find and keep affordable, stable housing. The agency has special promotions planned throughout 2023 to recognize this landmark year and to celebrate its staff and retirees…