COLLEGE/PRO FOOTBALL: Clarion Golden Eagles

Clarion Golden Eagles Schedule
Sept. 1 — WEST LIBERTY (6 p.m.)
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 6:25 am
It’s tough for opponents to gain much yardage or score many points against Grove City College’s defense.
WEEK 1
Under the direction of head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to have a losing season.
Clarion’s football team is hoping that an offseason of change can make the 2022 season a foundation for improvement in the college’s program. With a revamped coaching staff and more than 40 new additions to the roster, the Golden Eagles enter this year’s campaign with an eye toward building …
No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
UNIVERSITY PARK (AP) — In six years at Penn State, Sean Clifford has earned two degrees, learned four different offenses and even started his own player promotion company.
Pitt won its first ACC championship in November.
After spending the past several seasons as an assistant coach at Franklin, Jason Wargo was more than ready to take on a head coaching challenge. That opportunity popped up when Bryan Borkovich stepped down after a successful stint at Maplewood and Wargo was hired to take over the Tigers’ program.
After a historic stretch of football, Oil City’s football team came back down to earth in the 2021 season, going 3-5 overall and 3-3 in Region 5.
Last season was a wild ride for Central Clarion’s football team.
Last year was a storybook season for Redbank Valley.
Last season proved to be pretty special for the Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley (UACV) football team as the Falcon Knights finished with a 9-3 record, recorded the first two playoff victories in program history and earned a spot in the District 9 Class 1A title game.
A change in leadership was in store following a three-win 2021 campaign for the Titusville Rockets. Bryan Baldwin was replaced after four seasons by longtime assistant Mike Reynolds, who hopes to kickstart the program.
Outside of a mouse infestation in the field house at Grove City’s Forker Field, it’s business as usual for coach Sam Mowrey’s Eagles as they prepare to defend their District 10 Class 3A football title this season.
Keystone football has been on a hot streak lately, racking up a 20-7 overall record over three seasons and a 10-4 mark in the conference. That includes its 2021 campaign which saw the Panthers go 7-3 on their way to the District 9 Small School South title.
Developing linemen — and depth at that spot on both sides of the ball — is a challenge for any small school.
Last season saw quite the turnaround for Cochranton.
With a young roster that featured only seven seniors, Franklin High School’s football team had their share of growing pains during the 2021 season.
