Dear Dr. Roach: I have had microscopic colitis since 2013 and have been prescribed 3 mg of Entocort every day. I have some good days but mostly not-so-good days.
Changing my diet does not seem to help, and I have been advised that this problem will continue for the rest of my life. I am now 77 years old and of average weight. I have a glass of wine periodically and do not smoke.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 15, 2022 — You are an enthusiastic, optimistic, caring person with a love of home and family. You believe in the power of positive thinking and have a magnetic personality. You are detail oriented in your approach to things. This year is the beginning of a fre…