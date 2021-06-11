Colonoscopy not recommended past 85

DEAR DR. ROACH: After my doctor moved, my new doctor would not order me a colonoscopy because I had turned 90. Are all doctors like that? My family is loaded with cancer. My mom had two colon cancer surgeries and died at age 99. Why can't I make my own decision about it? I would rather not wake up from a test than to have cancer. I lost my daughter at age 56 to this beast. - J.B.
ANSWER: Screening for colonoscopy (a test performed to detect cancer in a person with no symptoms) is not recommended in people past the age of 85. This is because the colonoscopy is a bit riskier in people who are older, but also because the harms of screening come right away, while the benefits usually take years to become apparent. Most people over 85 will have more harm than benefit from a colonoscopy.
DEAR DR. ROACH: After my doctor moved, my new doctor would not order me a colonoscopy because I had turned 90. Are all doctors like that? My family is loaded with cancer. My mom had two colon cancer surgeries and died at age 99. Why can't I make my own decision about it? I would rather not w…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about omega-3 fatty acid intake, either through fish consumption or by dietary supplements like fish oil. Apparently, many American diets are deficient in omega-3 fatty acids. One possible reason is that most American beef cattle are fed primarily on corn ra…
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the best Medicare coverage options for COVID-vaccinated retirees who are eager to travel? My wife and I will both turn 65 over the next few months and would like to know which Medicare plans are best for extensive travelers. - Almost 65
When Oldsmobile introduced the 1950 Oldsmobile Futuramic 88 with a Rocket V-8 engine John McMahan was too young to drive - yet old enough to know what he liked. During the next half century, several cars came and went through his driveway, but he always kept his Oldsmobile dream alive.
Q: After reading today's column and in light of your ongoing efforts to get people to crack open their owner's manuals, I thought you might enjoy this story. When I took delivery of a German sports car, the salesman advised me there was no break-in period required and that customers routinel…
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the best Medicare coverage options for COVID-vaccinated retirees who are eager to travel? My wife and I will both turn 65 over the next few months and would like to know which Medicare plans are best for extensive travelers. - Almost 65
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 76-year-old husband has severe muscle cramps. Originally it occurred in his legs, but now it also affects his hands and feet. He screams in pain. Recently he had an attack and asked me to get him some bananas. I did, and the cramping stopped minutes after eating one. A fri…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had plantar warts on both feet for decades. Unfortunately, they are on the pressure points of my feet (balls and heels). Nothing seems to eradicate the virus. I have tried bleomycin shots, Cantharidin, Candida antigen shots, liquid nitrogen, surgery, pulsed dye laser t…
Q. I don't really know my son's father. We met at a party and I don't remember much else. Fast forward, our son, Ian, is 4. (We had a DNA test.) Both of our lives are now very different - he is married with another child. I am a single mother. You always talk about problem solving and co-par…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on your vision. …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I know this may sound like a silly question, but let me ask something that I know many men have wondered. From a medical standpoint, is it better for men to wear briefs or boxer underwear? - D.B.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife was recently diagnosed with Huntington's disease. She is 67 and has had noticeable symptoms for about a year. Can you recommend any prescriptions to help overcome this disease? - R.H.
Gary Risse was so young when his father brought home their new three-quarter-ton truck that he has only vague memories of the day: It was May 21, 1968, and his dad bought it for $2,600 at the Hub Ford dealership on Peach Tree Road in Atlanta, Georgia.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old. I have lupus, and currently my main focus is the lungs (COPD, asthma), which is under control. However, no one seems to be able to tell me what to do to prevent my toes from feeling like they have been soaking in ice. Even when I'm sleeping, they are so pai…
DEAR DR. ROACH: How effective are COVID vaccines for people taking immunosuppressive prescriptions? Will we be tested for a desired level of antibodies and maybe get a booster sooner than other people? - C.J.
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good technology classes or online learning resources for inexperienced seniors? I have a computer and a smartphone, but my knowledge and skills are pretty limited. - Tech Challenged Senior
Q. My child's mother and I share custody of our 6-year-old son. I don't like my ex knowing my business, so our rule is, "What happens here, stays here," but my son still tells his mother everything and also tells me things I'm sure she would prefer I not know. What is a good way to stop the …