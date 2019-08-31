It seems that every few days there are reports in the news about people who have used firearms to shot, injure, and even kill innocent people. Every news story comes with its own drama and tragedy, recounting the lives of all the people involved: the victims, the law enforcement, and the shooters.
While there were no guns in the Bible, since guns are a fairly modern innovation on the scale of history, however, the topic of swords, war, and violence do come up fairly frequently. The promise God gives to His people over and over again, is that someday there will be an end to violence. Someday there will be an end to oppression and fighting. We hear the great vision of the future coming through the Prophet Isaiah's words, "He shall judge between the nations, and shall arbitrate for many peoples; they shall beat their swords into ploughshares, and their spears into pruning-hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore." (Isaiah 2:4 NRSV)