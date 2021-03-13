COLUMN: Despite year of uncertainty, we still share our blessings

"I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you, and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and the one who curses you I will curse; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.'" Genesis 12:2-3
The Abrahamic Blessing. In the 12th chapter of Genesis, God comes to Abram (as he is still known then) and tells him to leave his homeland. God then gives Abram the blessing in the Bible verse listed above.
One of the most consequential stories in American religion in recent years is the rapid and seemingly unceasing rise of "nones" - those who respond to questions about their religious affiliation by indicating that they are atheists, agnostics or "nothing in particular."
"I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you, and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and the one who curses you I will curse; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.'" Genesis 12:2-3
Electric cars are being aggressively promoted, but the technical problems remain significant. While their range on a charge has increased, they still can't travel as far as a gas-powered car - and recharging them takes much longer than refueling a gas-engine car.
Soon after graduating from college Tom McQueen let his heart, not his head, dictate his choice of transportation - a 1987 Mercedes-Benz 560SL painted Signal Red. He recalls buying it in December 1987 and selling it in February 1992.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Sixty years ago, I married into a family that included a woman doctor in the generation before mine. My mother-in-law was always lamenting that she had never understood a little ditty that Aunt Doctor would always say: "Oranges are gold in the morning, silver at noon, and lea…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 66-year-old man. I take medicine for blood pressure, atrial fibrillation and asthma. Three of my medications (diltiazem, carvedilol, albuterol) say that they can cause driving problems. My problem is that over the past two years, I have been having anxiety problems whi…
Q. I am very close to my adult children - and their father, as well. He and I settled our issues long ago which made co-parenting easy and co-grandparenting lovely. My ex-boyfriend didn't get it, kept away from my children and got very short whenever I spoke to their father. It made holidays…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm not able to get any straight answers from the doctors about a serious issue my husband is having. He was diagnosed in August 2019 with bladder cancer. In early September 2019, the tumor, part of the lining and end of the ureter were removed and tested, and we were told th…
Q: When my car and my Samsung Galaxy S5 phone connect via Bluetooth, the phone's notification alert tone goes off every 15 seconds. But when I check the phone, there are no notification messages. What can I do?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old woman who has been suffering from four to five bouts of hot flashes with night sweats (about every two hours from bedtime until morning) since I stopped taking HRT at age 62. I haven't had an uninterrupted night's sleep since then, and I rarely wake up feel…
DALLAS (TNS) - The Rev. Jose Luis Garayoa survived typhoid fever, malaria, a kidnapping and the Ebola crisis as a missionary in Sierra Leone, only to die of COVID-19 after tending to the people of his Texas church who were sick from the virus and the grieving family members of those who died.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column on glaucoma with interest. Can you comment on "low pressure glaucoma"? My intraocular pressure was about 15-16 (normal), but my optic nerve was greatly enlarged. Eyedrops lowered that to about 10, but questions about why the nerve is so enlarged and …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 58-year-old healthy female. I am 6 feet tall, and weigh 130 pounds. My last blood pressure reading was 100/58. I have Raynaud's phenomenon. I exercise every day (walk, bike, snowshoe).
In a culture where nonconformity is the only conformity, and vulgarity and coarseness are trendy, trendiness sells. So it's no surprise that Nissan's most popular product is the Nissan Rogue, at least if you consider its name. Yet there's nothing rogue about it. Its popularity stems from the…
Dear Jim: I need some additional insulation in my attic and I plan to use fiberglass batts. It will require quite a bit of cutting and fitting. What is a good way to cut fiberglass insulation crisply and straight? - Sean M.
DEAR DR. ROACH: In your recent column about the COVID-19 vaccine, you review the Pfizer vaccine results along with your suggested approach. You say: "People with a history of COVID-19 infection benefitted from the vaccine just as much as those without, suggesting no natural immunity was pres…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old man in good health. I was diagnosed with Crohn's disease about 15 years ago, but had no symptoms. Recently I had a colonoscopy after blood was found in my stool. A biopsy confirmed Crohn's disease, and a follow-up CT scan showed a stricture in the terminal …