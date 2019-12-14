"When John heard in prison what the Messiah was doing, he sent word by his disciples and said to him, 'Are you the one who is to come, or are we to wait for another?' Jesus answered them, 'Go and tell John what you hear and see: the blind receive their sight, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the poor have good news brought to them. And blessed is anyone who takes no offence at me.'" - Matthew 11:2-6 NRSV
This passage from Matthew is part of the Gospel passage for the third Sunday in Advent (tomorrow) for churches which follow the Revised Common Lectionary. John questions who Jesus really is, despite his former acknowledgement of Jesus as the Messiah. Doubts have a way of creeping in, especially when one has been put in jail. Yet Jesus gives him the real answer about what God is doing. Blessing the mess of humanity and giving it wholeness. The blind can see, the lame can walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf are hearing, the dead are walking, and the poor are finding good news. What blessings in the midst of the mess of humanity!