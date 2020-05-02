COLUMN: Jesus has 'accounted' for every shortcoming

Before moving to Pennsylvania, I spent several years with a church in the position of Executive Pastor. At least in my case, this was a fancy way of saying I oversaw the church finances. As with most jobs, there were aspects of it I enjoyed, and others not so much. Reconciling the church bank accounts fell under the not-so-much end of the spectrum. At the end of each month, I would sit down with the church's bank statement on one side and an accounting program on the other. One by one I would go down the list of transactions, categorize each one, and assure there were no mistakes. Yes, it was as boring as it sounds. It was only after each and every transaction was accounted for that the reconciliation was complete.
I'm reminded of this period in my life often when I read Paul's writings. He seems to have a particular affinity toward using the word reconciliation when referring to what took place on the cross - and actually uses an accounting term when he does so. I believe this is very purposeful. He writes to the church in Rome that while we were enemies with God, he reconciled us to Him through the death of His Son (Romans 5:10). To the Corinthian church, he wrote of how the world was reconciled to God through Christ, thereby not counting people's sins against them (2 Corinthians 5:19). To the Colossians, he spoke of how we were reconciled by Christ's death so that we might be presented holy, without blemish and free from accusation (Colossians 1:22).