COLUMN: Keep your mind on heaven while you work towards that goal

Many people have turned to crafts to relieve stress during the pandemic. Woodcarvers are among those who say they find a meditative quality in their work. There can be satisfaction in doing something creative and using a medium that comes from nature. And the work often results in useful and beautiful objects like spoons, knives and bowls. Finally, there are the social aspects of woodcarving. There are groups that meet on Zoom and carve together. AP writer Tracee Herbaugh tried her hand at woodcarving and came away finding a whole new way to relieve stress.