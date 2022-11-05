I read a column in the newspaper last week written by Peter Greene titled, “Culture wars are very much part of church life.” The article, which was excellent by the way, was a very succinct explanation of what has happened and what is happening in the United Methodist Church.
It got me to thinking about the “Church” and the “church.” Simply put, the Church (with an upper case C) is the universal Church and the church (with the lower case c) would refer to a denomination or a local congregation.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 — It’s important for you to keep learning and expanding your awareness and your knowledge of the world. You need goals to help you achieve what you want to do. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time to take charge of your health through p…
One of the characteristics of a truly civilized society is the ubiquitous use of proper social courtesies. Raising a child is all about civilizing the savage within; therefore, “manners,” as they are known, should be taught to a child early and diligently.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you please provide details on which cholesterol numbers to pay attention to? Half of my numbers are in the “good” range, and the other half are in the “bad” range. My total cholesterol is 248 mg/dL, triglycerides is 77, cholesterol/HDL ratio is 2.8, HDL is 88, LDL is 142,…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 — You are persuasive and know how to win people over to your way of thinking. You work hard and take pride in your work. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Old friends may reappear to rekindle…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 — You have a strong character. You speak your mind and state your opinions. You are hardworking and dedicated to your craft. This is a slower-paced year, in part because you have a stronger focus on partnerships and relationships. Take time for yours…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old male. A few months ago, I suddenly had the worst pain in my life, centered in the right side of my tongue, of all places. It felt like a live electrical wire was touching my tongue. It was excruciating. I had been to a dentist the week before, but only to h…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 — You have good judgment, but you are also spontaneous and impulsive. You can think on your feet. You don’t like getting stale. You love new beginnings. The good news for you is that this year is full of new beginnings, because it’s the first year o…
Dear Savvy Senior, Do you know of any car gadgets that can help older drivers? I drive a 12-year-old car and have arthritis in my neck, back and knees which limits my mobility making it more difficult to get in and out of the car and look over my shoulder to backup. Almost 80
DEAR DR. ROACH: Today was a real eye-opener for me. Two days ago, I visited my doctor, who prescribed vancomycin for a digestive problem I was having. Today I got a call from my usual big-chain pharmacy telling me my prescription was ready at a cost of $685 for a 10-day supply.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 — You are passionate and intense. You’re also persuasive and convincing. You have strong family values. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of whatever might be holding you back. Lighten your load t…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have always wondered if it matters if you swallow a bunch of pills in one swallow or if it would be better to space them out. I take a bunch, like Eliquis, dicyclomine, gabapentin, etc. — B.A.
Q. My grandmother died eight months ago after a very long illness. She was the rock of our family, and my grandfather was her caregiver. She’s been gone eight months, now. My grandfather has recently started to date a woman he appears to enjoy, but I’m having a hard time with it. I am 22 yea…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 — You are quick to see the big picture. You are spontaneous because you are attracted to adventure; yet you are solid, reliable and conscientious. You’re very intuitive. This is a slower-paced year, when you will focus more on relationships. Find out …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and along with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, I have been taking 1 mg of anastrozole daily. The bone mineral density of my left hip has not changed significantly. The bone density of my lumbar spine has decreased 6.3% compared…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 — You are playful and spontaneous. You are independent, innovative and an excellent strategist. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of people, places and things that have been holding you back. Fr…
On Oct. 31, 1517, a hammer struck the doors of the castle church in Wittenberg, Germany. Few would have suspected that the reverberations of this “post” would soon be heard around the world — and would shake Christianity to its core — but it did. I’m referring to Martin Luther nailing his 95…
Well, I must say I’m rather, uh, disappointed albeit my worst suspicions have been verified. I expected response to my recent column on the practice of high-fiving children, but I failed to account for the general deterioration of critical thinking skills brought about by social media, and d…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 — You’re intelligent. You are strongly committed to your career or whatever is important to you. Because of this, you prepare and do your homework. This year you will receive recognition and acknowledgement (perhaps a promotion or an award) for your p…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old female with atrial fibrillation (AFib) who recently had a pacemaker implant and has been doing well since. I also have a thyroid gland disorder, and I’m taking daily medication treatments for both my thyroid and heart. Over 20 years ago, I was hospitalized …