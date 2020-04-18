COLUMN: Learned lessons will bring post-pandemic renaissance

Drew Bell

"For thus says the LORD: Only when Babylon's seventy years are completed will I visit you, and I will fulfill to you my promise and bring you back to this place. For surely I know the plans I have for you, says the LORD, plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope. Then when you call upon me and come and pray to me, I will hear you. When you search for me, you will find me; if you seek me with all your heart, I will let you find me, says the LORD, and I will restore your fortunes and gather you from all the nations and all the places where I have driven you, says the LORD, and I will bring you back to the place from which I sent you into exile." - Jeremiah 29:10-14 (NRSV)

These are strange days for us in the midst of pandemic. So much of our day-to-day lives have been disrupted, and we all yearn for returning to normal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags