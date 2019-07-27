"In the beginning when God created the heavens and the earth . . ." (NRSV Genesis 1:1)
Thus it is that the Bible, the Holy Scriptures for millions of people across the globe, begins.
The first action God takes in written history is to create.
God loves so much that He insistently makes space to create others in order to love them.
In the next 50 verses of the Book of Genesis, God creates the heavens and the earth and the stars and the planets and all the animals, birds, fish, mammals, reptiles, insects... billions of creations, all uniquely created and loved by God.
Even more amazingly, God creates humankind, making people in His image.
While many theologians have tried to pinpoint the exact part of humanity that is God's image - pointing to reason and skill and cognition - I think it is the combination of all these, plus a few more gifts, which allow us to point back to our loving Creator.
One of the many God-talents God gives to us is the ability to be creative.
We can create, not quite like our Creator, out of nothing, but using the materials that surround us, we can create so much.
This Saturday morning, while you're reading this, take a look around you.
No matter where you are, you are surrounded by God- and human-created items.
God created the valleys in which we live, the hills on which we built our houses, the rivers of naturally self-cleaning water.
Humans took their ability to create and made buildings, brick and wood paneling, steel girders, drywall, paint, electric lights, indoor plumbing.
Over the years we have pushed our ability to be creative and continued to build newer and better items: computers, cellphones, air conditioners, heaters, standing assist comfortable chairs, and all the amenities we tend to take for granted. All these things came because someone was being creative and changing something else. Sometimes I am in awe of the amazing things other people have created and realize I would never have thought of that!
Unfortunately, though, because as early human beings, we were cautious and wary of the unknown - which was a helpful survival skill - we still continue to push away things that seem unknown and different.
Many times, what keeps us surviving in one age hinders our ability to move forward in another.
Our creativity and our ability to allow new things in new places is part of what will lead us into a better future.
The gifts of creativity, in so many different realms - technology, politics, theology, textiles, construction, engineering and so on - are an outpouring of God's gifts to us, God's beloved children.
Elizabeth Yale is the priest at St. John's Episcopal Church in Franklin. Readers may write to her at motherelizabeth@stjohnsfranklin.org.