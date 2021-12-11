COLUMN: Quaint Nativity scenes don't tell the whole story

Most of you probably have a Nativity scene that you set out during the Christmas season. It probably has the familiar cast of characters: shepherds, wise men, a few barnyard animals, Joseph, Mary and, of course, the baby Jesus. Some Nativity scenes feature an angel or two, but that’s about as far as the supernatural is represented.
I like Nativity scenes. They all seem to have a warm, pastoral atmosphere to them — a quiet, intimate feel like the one you get when you sing your favorite Christmas carol. And while that is all quite pleasing, it’s also very deceiving because it is NOT the full picture of what’s really going on during that holy night in Bethlehem. To glimpse behind the scenes, one has to consider the Apostle John’s words in Revelation 12 (find a Bible and read the entire chapter).
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 — You approach life with intensity and a lighthearted humor. You embody the contradiction of wanting both your freedom and your security. You are open-minded, candid and always reliable. This year has been the beginning of a new cycle for you, which…
What is “gentle parenting”? It did not take much investigation for me to conclude that it is merely a rebranding of the same old, same old parenting babble that America’s mental health establishment has been grinding out since the late 1960s.
In its first two seasons under head coach Scott Fox, Clarion Area’s basketball program has seen plenty of success. Since the 2019 season, the Bobcats have gone 34-20, won a state playoff game in each of those seasons and claimed the District 9 Class 1A championship before making it to the PI…
After two consecutive successful seasons brought the winning tradition back to the Allegheny-Clarion Valley boys basketball program, head coach Tony McGarvey will be looking to reload this year with a roster that doesn’t feature a single senior.
After finishing last season with a winning record and earning a berth in the District 9 playoffs, Union head coach Eric Mortimer would like to see his team match that effort, or even do better, this year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the schedule last year, Cranberry’s boys basketball team was limited to playing only 16 games and it was unable to find its footing, ending the season at 4-12 overall and 0-5 in the KSAC Big School Division.
The good news for the Rocky Grove’s girls basketball team this season is that five letter winners are back, including the Orioles’ top two scorers. The bad news is that there’s only two other players on the roster ... and both are freshman.