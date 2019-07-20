American society isn't one that seems to promote sacrifice. Around practically every turn you see the opposite of sacrifice, selfishness, being boasted. I'm not talking about our God-given rights, but about the fact that our culture (and sadly many churches) are inward focused and not outward. It's all about "what I can get" instead of "How can I give to you?"
This past week was a hard week for our family. My oldest daughter's boyfriend left for bootcamp for the U.S. Army. He felt strongly led to not go to college or start working, but to enlist in the Army. In essence, when he signed on the dotted line, he indicated he is willing to sacrifice it all for his country. Whatever he is called to, wherever he may need to go, he is willing to do.
I commend our young men and women who enter the military and I honor those who are currently enlisted and those who have served in the past.
I used the military as an example of sacrifice, but I want to focus this back around to people who profess, "I am a Christian." So, let me ask a probing question: If you are a Christian, what have you sacrificed regarding your faith? What have you given up, what priorities have you allowed God to realign, or does your life look the same BC (Before Christ) as it does AD (which stands for In the Year of our Lord, but for my uses, it's after one has accepted Jesus)?
If I may be brazen, I would venture to say that many Christians haven't needed to sacrifice much in their life. China's Christian population and church is one of the most persecuted groups in the world. Beatings, imprisonments, families separated - all because they met for church or talked about faith in Jesus.
The last 12-plus years that I've been at Victory Heights Church, I have never had a fear that the government was going to come in and arrest me for preaching about Jesus. Never did I feel like my life was in danger for preaching God's Word. I've not had to make those sacrifices. Being a Christian can be pretty easy here in northwestern Pennsylvania, but I do believe that we are still called to sacrifice for a closer relationship with Jesus.
I'm a huge proponent of Sunday school, but so many parents just can't get their kids up in time to make it. I find it ironic because these same parents can sacrifice to get little Johnny or Suzie up at the crack of dawn to go camping, hunting, fishing, gymnastics, ball games and such, but Sunday school is just too much. It's in these areas where, because of our comfortable Christianity, we need to make sacrifices.
Even before I was a pastor and I worked in the world of radio, we prepared for Sunday on Saturday night. We didn't stay out late or schedule much on Saturdays because having our family at Sunday school and church (awake) was a top priority.
What are you willing to sacrifice for Jesus? A little time in the morning to read your Bible? With your eyes open, pray on your way to work instead of focusing on the business that is to come. Make church attendance a priority, not an option.
Jesus was never meant to fit into a little box of your life, he wants to be the Everything in your life.
Steve Henry is pastor of the Victory Heights United Brethren Church. Readers may write to him at pastor@victoryheightschurch.org.