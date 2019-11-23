Years ago, a good friend of mine, Stephen, proposed to his girlfriend, Kristin, in a way I found quite remarkable. Stephen put great thought and planning into his proposal and waited for her birthday to spring his plan into action. The two spent the day together as Stephen anticipated the evening ahead. As night fell, he led her to a dock overlooking a lake. He had everything set and ready to go - moonlit dancing, candles, fireworks, etc. Finally, when the moment was right, he popped the magic question. Romantic, right? Yet even with all of his planning, it's another facet of that evening that I find simply genius. Cinnamon. Yes, cinnamon.
Stephen had taken the time to surround the dock with dozens of candles that inundated the air with the aroma of cinnamon. Kristin actually had no special affinity towards the scent of cinnamon. Stephen did this for a different reason altogether - a neurological reason. Neurologists spend countless hours studying the human brain, yet they admit there is an abundance we don't yet understand about it. One thing they do know, however, is this: Smell triggers memory. Some suppose this is because the area of the brain responsible for memory and the area that processes smell are in close proximity to one another. Whatever the reason, smell triggers memory. You may have experienced this when you've walked into a room and a certain aroma in the room instantly reminds you of a time from your childhood. Stephen's goal was that every time Kristin smelled cinnamon for the rest of her life, she would be taken back to that evening on the dock when he asked for her hand in marriage. It's with this knowledge that a story about the disciple Peter takes on a new life.