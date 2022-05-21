A group of Christian, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish leaders is asking Starbucks to stop charging extra for vegan milk alternatives. The interfaith coalition says the practice amounts to a tax on people who’ve embraced plant-based lifestyles. The group's leader is Nevada-based Hindu activist Rajan Zed. He and the other clergy members pressed the coffee chain on Friday to end the surcharges they're calling “unethical and unfair.” Starbucks says it doesn’t charge for a splash of nondairy milk, including soy milk, coconut milk, almond milk and oat milk, though it does levy a surcharge for customized beverages made largely with those substitutes.
Dear Dr. Roach: My problem is canker sores. I have had them occasionally in the past, but now I have one or two in my mouth constantly. This has been going on for the past year or more. I have seen my dentist, cardiologist, dermatologist and my family physician. I’ve gotten no real help exce…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 21, 2022 — You are an excellent conversationalist because you are clever, witty and articulate. You are passionate about whatever you seek. This is an exciting year because it’s a time of change and adaptation. Expect more personal freedom. Have the courage t…
Q: Our sons are 6 and 4. When their same-age cousins come over, they all go down into our basement to play. Invariably, within 30 minutes, my youngest comes upstairs crying because his older brother is causing the cousins to gang up against him. I end up going down into the basement every ha…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 20, 2022 — You are a warm, loving person who shows strength and solidity. People turn to you for support. Sometimes you are dramatic, and in an eccentric way. (This makes you interesting.) This year you will focus on work, building and construction. You might d…
Wrapping a vehicle differs from a paint job since the decals can be removed later with no impact on the existing paint, assuming the wrap was maintained correctly. The designs include standard glossy colors, gradient colors, matte finishes, chrome metallic colors, company logos and full-on i…
Dear Dr. Roach: Can you explain electrolytes? How can we make sure we keep our electrolytes in the normal range within our body? Are we wasting our money purchasing bottled water that says, “includes electrolytes”? I came across an electrolyte powder that can be added to water. Is this the b…
Q: I read your article on the ignition problems of a 2008 GMC Canyon with the 3.7-liter motor. I have the 2010 model with the same engine and had the same no-start issue. After a couple of warranty visits, the dealer asked to keep the truck for tests. The ignition lock change didn’t solve th…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, May 19, 2022 — You have a calm, detached, even regal style. This can make you convincing when talking to others. Personally, you are focused and determined. This year you have a stronger zest for life, which is why you will enjoy socializing and reaching out to o…
The conventional wisdom of car buying once stated that your loan should not exceed 48 months. But the latest data from Edmunds shows that the average loan term for a new car has steadily increased over the last decade and is now about 70 months. These longer loan terms reflect not only a tre…
Jerry Lester wasn’t far from completing his tour of duty in Vietnam in November of 1971 when he was granted leave to return home for the birth of his son. He celebrated the birth of his child while on leave, but before catching a plane back to the war, he had one other stop to make — Don McM…
Dear Dr. Roach: I’m a 78-year-old retired medical oncologist. While in residency in New York, I got a gastrointestinal virus that left me with lactose intolerance. After a while, it improved somewhat. But in the past couple of years, using Lactaid tabs when I ate yogurt started not to be eno…
After two years of restrictions, summer road trips are top of mind for those looking to get out of town. With rising inflation showing no signs of braking, soaring automotive costs, including gas prices, repairs, rental cars and auto insurance, are threatening to put a damper on summer fun. …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 18, 2022 — You are a warmhearted person who is helpful to others and often takes care of people. You are hardworking and focused. Many of you are multitalented. This year will be a gentler, slower-paced year. Your focus will be on relationships and your own …
Dear Savvy Senior, I am planning to retire and apply for my Social Security benefits in July. When can I expect my first check, and is direct deposit my only option for receiving my monthly payment? Almost 62
Dear Dr. Roach: My wife and I are both in our late 60s. She has gotten three doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and I have gotten three doses of the Moderna, only because that was what was available when we got our first dose. Because of our age, we are considering getting a second booster dose. I…
Q. My wife of 38 years died five years ago after a very long bout with cancer. I have three married children. It was a happy marriage, and the kids miss their mother very much. I do, too, but after living with her cancer for five years, once she passed, I was ready to just have some fun. Two…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 — You are a modest person. You are determined, hardworking and independent. Your friendly, appealing quality attracts others to you. This year is the first year of a fresh, new nine-year cycle for you. Be courageous. Be ready to open any door!
Dear Dr. Roach: I’m trying to find the best high blood pressure drug with the least side effects for a Hispanic male, 77 years old, with swollen ankles at the end of the day and readings of 160/76 with a pulse of 64.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday May 16, 2022 — You have a distinctive personality and a strong work ethic. You are friendly and warmhearted, and people like you. You care about others. You also love your creature comforts. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you will be ge…
America entered what I call the Age of Parenting Enlightenment around 1970. That was the year, or thereabouts, when parents stopped listening to their elders about childrearing matters and began instead listening to people with capital letters after their names. The people in question were e…
DEAR DR. ROACH: In December I had a bicycle accident. When they did a CT scan of my ribs, they discovered a large amount of urine that had overflowed my bladder. They removed over 7 pints with a catheter. It destroyed half my kidney function. I had taken Flomax for years and thought I was ur…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 14, 2022 — You are a creative person who is independent and hardworking. You have excellent business savvy. You are also unconventional and stubborn at times. This year is a time of learning and teaching for you. You might be attracted to meditation, yoga, pr…