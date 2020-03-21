COLUMN: The storm is real, but where is your focus?

According to a Jewish tradition, each passage of the Torah, or the first five books of the Bible, has no less than 70 profound insights. Often referred to as the 70 Faces of the Torah, the tradition suggests that while there may be a single specific meaning to an individual text, we can extract dozens of truths from within it. I've found this to be the case on many occasions, but recently it has stood out to me largely with one specific story in Matthew 14.
In this story, we find the disciples in a boat being tossed about by the wind and the waves, when suddenly they see Jesus walking on the water straight towards them. Seeing Jesus, Peter asks Him to call him out on the water. When Jesus does so, Peter steps out of the boat, onto the water, and walks towards Jesus. As you are likely familiar, Peter soon becomes distracted by the wind and the waves, and as this happens, he begins to sink. Jesus, of course, reaches for him and pulls him up from the water.