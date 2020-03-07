"Yet among the mature we do speak wisdom, though it is not a wisdom of this age or of the rulers of this age, who are doomed to perish. But we speak God's wisdom, secret and hidden, which God decreed before the ages for our glory. None of the rulers of this age understood this; for if they had, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory. But, as it is written, What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the human heart conceived, what God has prepared for those who love him." - 1 Corinthians 2:6-9 (NRSV)
We are once again in the Lenten season within the church, which is traditionally a time of repentance in preparation for the coming Holy Week and Easter season. It is a time that we as modern Christians undertake to walk along with Christ on the way to the cross. In previous articles that I have written during Lenten seasons, I have often emphasized the service-oriented portion of our Christian call, and I still believe that is a critical portion of our Christian life.