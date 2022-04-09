We’ve all seen people turning proverbial somersaults to avoid doing something they should do. We speak of “shirking,” “ducking” or “dodging” responsibility. Sometimes this obligation side-stepping isn’t a big deal. However, sometimes, this shirking is a great crime. Scripture relates a time when this obligation-dodging took center stage. Here, one man side-stepped while another stepped forward.

Matthew 27 is a very familiar text, and one that will be read often in these few days leading up to Easter. Here, Pilate renders his legal verdict against Jesus of Nazareth. Jesus stood trial before the Sanhedrin, the highest religious court of the Jewish nation. Matthew says that the Jewish religious leaders “plotted against Jesus to put him to death.”

JEREMY COYER is pastor at the Christ Covenant Church in Seneca. He can be reached by email at jcoyer.ccf@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Features

Reader asks for clarification on multivitamin stance

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am writing in response to your comment that “For most people with a healthy diet, vitamins are probably useless.” I eat five to six servings of vegetables and fruit daily but do not know many people who eat more than one or two daily servings. I still take a multivitamin, b…

Features

Kids don't need a buddy. They need parents

The contemporary parenting ideal consists of equal parts fixer, go-fer, and friend. This is why, when it is encountered in the flesh by someone of my ancient age, the new definition of a “good parent” seems so out of whack. Our parents were anything but the new ideal, as evidenced by one of …

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 9, 2022 — You are strong-willed and passionate. You also have distinct, refined tastes. You are honest and forthright, which sometimes surprises others. This is an exciting year for you, because it’s the beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Be courageous, fl…

Features

Churches plan Holy Week services

Several churches and groups have planned special services in observation of Holy Week. Information about Easter Sunday services will be published Saturday, April 16. Here is a listing of area Holy Week observances:

Features

What's the prognosis for 'microvascular disease'?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old active male taking only thyroxine. I have no known health issues. In November 2021, I experienced a migraine with aura and have a slight vision loss in my right eye. After seeing an eye doctor, a retinal specialist and a primary care doctor, the only thing…

Features

Horoscopes

  • Joe Henderson

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 8, 2022 — You have a pioneering spirit. You’re quick-minded, thorough and independent. You are also well organized, which makes you an excellent manager. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you are letting go of things to cre…

Features

They Said It

“It is not a daily increase, but a daily decrease. Hack away at the inessentials.”

ROAD TEST: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Features

ROAD TEST: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

  • By ERIC PETERS Peters Garage

It’s easy to write about — and decide whether to buy — a vehicle that’s in a class by itself, that doesn’t have a half-dozen or even any direct competitors.

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 7, 2022 — You are a high-energy person, ready to act. You are easygoing and have a warm heart. You are always creative and innovative. This year you might be in the spotlight for some reason, because your hard work will pay off. You might get a promotion, a…

Should you fix your car or buy new?
Features

Should you fix your car or buy new?

  • By RONALD MONTOYA Edmunds

Perhaps this scenario is familiar to you. Your car broke down and now you’re faced with a costly repair bill. It may not have been the first time this has happened and you’re getting tired of pouring money into an aging machine. A new car would be nice, but is that the smartest decision in t…

Features

Is it or isn't it cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: In 2015, I was diagnosed with a myeloproliferative neoplasm, essential thrombocythemia. My question is simple: Is it cancer or not? There seems to be a fundamental disagreement between my oncologist and my hematologist about the “c” label. Not that it makes any difference tre…

Features

Does Medicare cover power lift chairs?

Dear Savvy Senior, Because of back pain and knee arthritis I’m interested in getting a power lift recliner for my living room that’s easy for me to get into and out of. Does Medicare cover them? Can’t Get Up

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 — You have a positive attitude and make a point of trying to live a happy life. You work hard and can be a take-charge person. You are passionate and generous. This year you will take more time to contemplate your inner values and explore your reli…

Features

They Said It

“The older I get, the greater power I seem to have to help the world.”

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 5, 2022 — You are assertive and outgoing. Many of you have a strong personality. You are enthusiastic about life, multitalented and versatile. This is a year of change for you, which means you have to stay light on your feet and be flexible. Be ready to grow…

Features

Birthday shopping for a partner's ex? Lead with love

Q. My partner has a very cordial relationship with her ex. They adopted a child together and share custody now, so I am with their son quite often. I have had a strained relationship with my partner’s ex, and something has come up recently that has really thrown me. My partner travels for wo…

Features

Panic attacks resumed when reader weaned off meds

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been on Cymbalta for 16 years. I had had panic attacks, and my doctor suggested it, along with talk therapy. After a year, my therapist told me they weren’t made to be used long term and I should eventually wean myself off them. I did at one point and was good for about …

Features

They Said It

“The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change.”

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 4, 2022 — You are confident, strong-willed and proactive about what you care about. Many of you are multitalented and have extraordinary lives. You have to be flexible this year because this is a year of change. Stay light on your feet and be ready to explore…

Features

The relationship between estrogen and uterine cancer risk

DEAR. DR. ROACH: I saw a recent reply to a letter about estrogen and wanted to ask my own related questions. I’m a 93-year-old woman with many of the problems and issues of others my age. When I was going through menopause, my doctor put me on oral estrogen. He said it was to protect my hear…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 2, 2022 — You are a risk-taker who values security. You are energetic and need to be active. You are a leader more than a follower. This year you will enjoy socializing and having a good time. Some of you will be in the public eye. Remember to be grateful f…

Features

COLUMN: Don’t be tempted to give up and follow this crazy world

  • By ERIC REAMER

“Surely God is good to Israel, to those who are pure in heart! But as for me, my feet came close to stumbling, my steps had almost slipped. For I was envious of the arrogant as I saw the prosperity of the wicked.... Behold, these are the wicked; and always at ease, they have increased in wea…