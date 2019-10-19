A number of years ago when my wife and I were expecting our first child, John Ryan, we noticed people came out of the woodwork to offer us advice. As we soon learned, when you're expecting your first child, everyone knows everything and wants to bless you with their knowledge! With that being said, it seemed like nine out of 10 people had identical advice: Sleep now while you still can. The problem with this advice, of course, is no one can store up sleep - you can only catch up on it. In truth, no amount of advice could have prepared us for the sleep deprivation we would soon experience. Those first few months were a wake-up call, no pun intended. As any parent will attest, it's something you simply have to experience.
After John Ryan was born, many of those same people also offered their thoughts on getting him to sleep better. "Play white noise," one would say. "Use a night light," another would offer. Of all the advice we were given, we did notice one idea came about more than any other: the car seat. The magical car seat. We were advised to put him in his car seat and take him for a short drive, and he'd pass right out. We were told to put him in his car seat and set it next to the dryer or the dishwasher while it was running. Everyone was confident that the car seat was the answer to our woes.