COVID vaccine safe even after previous chemotherapy

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am over 60 and a teacher in California. I have some concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. I was treated with Taxotere, Cytoxan and Herceptin back in 2006-07 for breast cancer. Is there anything about COVID or any of the potential vaccines that could impact me differently because of my health history, even after so much time has passed? -- R.I.T.
ANSWER: I see many questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Unfortunately, we have no long-term data to guide us, so individual patients and physicians often need to do a personal risk assessment. That requires a thorough knowledge of a person's medical conditions. Your own doctor needs to go over your specific situation.
Q: I enjoy reading your weekly column. Apparently, so much, that while cleaning the basement yesterday, I found four issues of the Chicago Tribune from late 2013. I decided to read your column anyway as the problems may still be applicable.
DEAR DR. ROACH: These days, when vitamin D is recommended at every turn, I need to be sure I am taking the right dose. When I took 5,000 IU daily, my blood calcium levels increased and my doctor said to cut back to 2,000 IU daily. Now I read that we should be taking 5,000 IU daily because of…
Q. I am a single father of three near adult children. I have been raising them alone for the last two years. To keep things as consistent as possible, I thought it best to leave our family pics around the house just as they were when we were a family. It's been two years and we've settled in…
Q: When I click on Google search results, I'm taken to an advertising page. I have to close that page and go back to my search results to find the information I wanted. I suspected the problem was malicious software, but the Malwarebytes security program didn't find any. What's wrong?
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband developed melanoma, and had 16 of his lymph nodes removed. He was considered a cancer survivor, as one of the nodes was cancerous. He went for skin check-ups twice a year and was given an OK. Yet he died two months ago from tumors on his liver, lungs and brain. He …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have an adult son with serious medical issues. Because of a persistent cough, he saw his internist four times, as well as a pulmonologist. Blood tests and X-rays were negative. His diagnoses over time included: a bad cold, allergies and sleep apnea. During those months, he …
NEW YORK (AP) - Black Americans attend church more regularly than Americans overall, and pray more often. Most attend churches that are predominantly black, yet many would like those congregations to become racially diverse. There is broad respect for black churches' historical role in seeki…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Periodically, I suffer from kaleidoscope vision where my peripheral vision in the extreme right or left eye appears that I am looking through broken glass. It started about five years ago, when I was 65. After about 10-15 minutes it disappears. I never get headaches. It does …
DEAR DR. ROACH: In 2002, I had a severe case of Bell's palsy that lasted eight months. I was unable to close my left eye for seven months. The doctors said there was a good chance I would not get back to normal. However, I eventually did. Only a slight indication of a droopy mouth remains, w…
Q: My wife owns a 1999 Subaru Forrester. Recently, we smelled gas after her gas purchase, and, after some conversation, she decided it was best to stop when the nozzle automatically shuts off. No more topping off. The problem is that after her last gasoline purchase, when she drove away, she…
It's interesting to take note of evolving definitions and standards. In 1990, the Honda Civic sedan was categorized as a compact, but by today's standards, it would be considered a subcompact and a much smaller car than the 2021 Nissan Versa sedan ... which is categorized as a subcompact sed…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I will be starting a new job that requires regular, but random, drug testing. I have never used drugs, so that is not a problem. But I am wondering how long alcohol can be detected in the urine. -- M.M.
Q: In an effort to spend time "off the grid," I bought a cabin 8 miles from the Canadian border. There is no internet service there, but I'm hoping I can set up a front-door security camera that can be monitored by my Android phone. I thought I could connect the camera and phone via Bluetoot…