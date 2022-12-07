COVID vaccine unrelated to sudden loss of hearing

DEAR DR. ROACH: My friend lost hearing in one of her ears after a vertigo and dizziness spell a few months ago, when she also noted tinnitus. Her hearing issues have not resolved, unfortunately. Given some anecdotal reports of issues like this happening after receiving a COVID vaccine, she is wondering whether to get the new booster or not. She wants to, but losing hearing in her other ear would be devastating. Her doctors haven’t had real answers. Any thoughts on the issue or on who to contact for a more educated answer? — K.L.R.
ANSWER: It sounds like your friend had sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSHL), a rare condition whose cause is not understood. The hallmarks of the illness are sudden loss of hearing in one ear (takes place over 72 hours or less, but in about half the cases, the person has woken up with hearing loss); tinnitus (noise that other people can’t hear, usually a ringing or buzzing sound), which is present in 90% of people with SSHL; and vertigo (a sense of movement, such as spinning, when the person is still) in about half of people.