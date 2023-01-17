Creative hobbies can lead to personal and professional growth

Much has been made of the value of hobbies in providing a distraction from the daily grind. The value of escapism is hard to define, but many successful professionals find that having a hobby that has nothing to do with their profession provides a much-needed respite during those times when work becomes overwhelming.
Hobbies might provide an invaluable escape for busy professionals, but those professionals should know that creative hobbies also could benefit their careers. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology found that non-work creative activity was positively associated with performance-related professional outcomes, including job creativity.
Challenges abound in the professional arena. Whether an individual is an executive with a lengthy track record of success or a newly minted graduate just starting out, the next challenge is never too far off. And for mid-career professionals, those challenges could be accompanied by uncertai…
The ability to work remotely has opened up different opportunities for the millions of people who work 9 to 5 each day. While the advantages to remote work are too numerous to count, logging hours from the sofa is not necessarily a panacea for all working ills. In fact, many remote workers o…
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses, especially small firms, have struggled to find employees to fill vacancies within their companies. A survey from CNBC/Survey Monkey released in May 2022 indicated that 52 percent of small business owners reported it had grown more difficu…
Time management involves figuring out how much time to spend on specific tasks and controlling one’s schedule to be as productive as possible. Managing time more effectively can improve professionals’ quality of work, and a boost in productivity can make them more valuable to an organization.
(Brandpoint) — If you didn’t work from home before, chances are you have the ability to now. According to Forbes, remote work is here to stay, with projections that 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022.
(Family Features) When temperatures creep up again, it signals time for an annual tradition: spring cleaning. While big projects like windows are hard to overlook, don’t forget smaller areas that need attention, too, such as your home office.
(Family Features) With so many job openings these days, you may think you’ll have an easy time sliding into a new role. Not so fast. Because of the huge number of options available and plenty of workers contemplating changes, you’re likely to encounter some competition to land the job you wa…
A successful interview benefits both job seekers and employers. Such an interview increases the likelihood that a qualified candidate can become a trusted and devoted addition to a company’s team. Employees working in concert contribute to a profitable and efficient enterprise.
The COVID-19 pandemic left no aspect of life as the world knew it before 2020 untouched. In the wake of the pandemic, students were forced to learn in new ways, individuals were forced to find new ways to maintain relationships with family and friends and employers and employees were forced …
Women are vital components of the global workforce. Despite the contributions of women, Pew Research Center’s analysis of median hourly wages of both full- and part-time workers indicates that women still earn less than their male counterparts — even when they’re doing the same work and have…
The internet, mobile devices and social media have changed the way people communicate. Face-to-face discussions and conversations over the phone have largely given way to video conference calls and text messaging.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 — You are creative and intelligent. You are also optimistic and positive thinking, which is why you like to encourage others. You are persistent about going after what you want. This year you might renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. It’s a ti…
Q. My best friend and her partner just broke up and I’m doing my best to not take sides, but it’s difficult. I probably know more than I should and although I want to be supportive, I’m pretty disgusted by my friend’s behavior. She wasn’t really fooling around, but she got caught up in a fli…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been diagnosed with vitamin D toxicity, according to the blood work from a month ago — my result was 122 ng/mL. I was taking high doses of vitamin D3 in pill form (15,000 IU a day for three years) bought from a drugstore. I have stopped taking it, but I need to know ho…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 — You have a mind of your own. You are determined, saucy and hardworking. You are kindhearted, hungry to learn and have a strong spiritual connection. Service to others is a theme for you this year. Therefore, take care of yourself so you can help and…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am taking terazosin and finasteride for my enlarged prostate. A friend has suggested taking zinc supplements and eating pumpkin seeds for additional zinc intake. Is there any proof that taking additional zinc will reduce the size of the prostate? — K.O.
Q: My grandmother maintains that her children – my mother and her two siblings, all born in the 1950s – were completely toilet-trained at 18 months. Her terse explanation: “I just gave them proper instruction.” My pediatrician says 18 months is rushing things. What do you think?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 — You are intelligent, observant and loyal to loved ones. You need to be stimulated with a changing environment and new information. This year is about creating a solid foundation. Simplicity will be the key. You might want to take charge of your he…
The new year is a time to reevaluate. Do we have an accurate view of ourselves OR have we carefully crafted a false self-image? Are we spending all our time trying to deceptively convince everyone that we have it all together and don’t have any real need for God’s forgiveness? The new year i…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 — You are clever, bright and organized. You present a positive, energetic face to the world, regardless of how you feel. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Have fun but don’t lose sight of yo…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 — You are diplomatic, and you love to socialize. When you want to do some-thing, you do it with enthusiasm. Your ambition holds no bounds. This is a slower-paced year and a time to rest so you can rejuvenate your energy. Concentrate on your needs an…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you please give me some information regarding irritable bowel syndrome? I am taking carbidopa/levodopa for restless leg syndrome. I also take Unisom to help sleep onset. Do the meds I’m taking have any relationship to the IBS? I went through a stressful time lately and …
Dear Savvy Senior, What steps need to be taken after a loved one dies? My 71-year-old uncle, who’s divorced with no children, has terminal cancer. He’s asked me to take care of his affairs so I would like to find out what I need to do after he passes away. Unsure Nephew