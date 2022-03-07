Dear Dr. Roach: At a recent visit with my ear, nose and throat doctor, he commented that frequent use of antihistamines with decongestants can lead to blocked eustachian tubes. Is that statement correct?
I live where the humidity is often above 75%, and I use over-the-counter antihistamines with decongestants nearly every day. Otherwise, I would have red eyes and a runny nose, and sneeze frequently.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been far-reaching. People from all walks of life have had to confront the pandemic and the changes it wrought, and many of those changes could have some staying power.
Jewelry is a key component of weddings. The financial resource CreditDonkey notes that, in the United States, the average amount spent on an engagement ring is $5,500, while Canadians spend an average of $3,500.
Wedding planning involves many movable pieces that ultimately need to come together on the big day. Planning is typically a months-long process, and adhering to certain monthly benchmarks can help couples stay the course.
Weddings are among the most complex events many people will ever plan. Couples often try to go the extra mile in an effort to make the day memorable for themselves and their guests. That pressure can make a wedding day feel a little frenzied. Thankfully, there are various ways to ensure the …
Brides and grooms may pour over every detail of their weddings, but few components of the festivities may be as fun, especially for foodies, as deciding what the wedding cake will look like. Couples who want to deliver show-stopping visuals often express some measure of their creativity and …
CHICAGO (TNS) — It’s been two years and counting of living in a pandemic world. And two years ago, wedding trends were pointing more toward sustainability, second dresses, power suits, couples coats and honeymoons closer to home. Also over the course of the two years, wedding experts offered…
Vendors may be in the background during a wedding, but the roles they play are vital to making ceremonies and receptions memorable for couples and their guests. It’s customary to tip wedding vendors who provide great service.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 7, 2022 — You are imaginative and artistic. You can be mysterious, which is why others don’t really know you. Many of you are fascinating storytellers. This will be a meaningful year for you because it’s a year of learning and teaching — a year of discovery. …
Q: My four-year-old Windows 10 laptop has a weird problem when saving Microsoft Word files. In the last couple of months, the time it takes Word to save a file has gone from nearly instantaneous to taking 10 to 15 seconds. This doesn’t happen the first time I save a new file, just on subsequ…
“Indeed, all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will be persecuted. But evil men and impostors will proceed from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived. You, however, continue in the things you have learned and become convinced of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 5, 2022 — Freedom and independence are important to you, because you want life to be exciting and adventurous. Because of your versatility and wit, you are highly inspirational to others. This is a year of change, so stay light on your feet. It’s an excitin…
Dear Dr. Roach: If a person has a very severe reaction to a COVID booster, will they benefit from it? My cousin got very ill after her third shot. She has severe allergies. Will she be immune to COVID? — C.W.
Q: Our son, a senior in high school, is vaping. He claims he does it to control his anxiety. I worry about him getting into harder drugs when he goes to college this coming fall. What’s your take on this?
Ed Litton, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the United States, announced he will break with tradition and not seek a second term in the top convention role.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 4, 2022 — You understand that actions have consequences, which is why you are mindful about everything you do. You are reserved, cautious and a hard worker. You are also highly intuitive. This is a year of building and construction because you want to create …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 3, 2022 — You can be shy. However, you work hard as long as you’re inspired. You are multitalented, friendly and very witty, which is why you are well-liked and have many friends. This year is all about socializing and enjoying yourself with others. Let you…
Dear Doctor Roach: I’m a 91-year-old male who has had excellent health all of my life. I’m very active for my age, as I play golf twice a week, workout at the local gym once or twice a week and walk about 1/2 mile once to twice a week, including a rather steep grade.
When you hear that the average price paid for a new car last year was more than $35,000, and hear that the average price of an electric car is higher than that, it’s welcome news to hear about a car like the Toyota Corolla.