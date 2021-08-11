Does delay of 2nd Shingrix dose warrant third shot?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Three years ago, I turned 60 and received my first dose of Shingrix. I had a highly unpleasant reaction, with fever and flulike symptoms. I did not return for the second dose until last week, so although I have had two doses, they are three years apart. Do I need to get another dose in a short window of my most recent vaccination or will I be considered protected since I have had two doses, just significantly spaced apart? By the way, no reaction this round other than a sore arm! - K.B.S.
ANSWER: The new two-dose shingles subunit vaccine (Shingrix) is a highly effective treatment to prevent shingles and its complications. It is recommended you get the second dose two to six months after the first dose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good smartphones for older seniors? I would like to get my 78-year-old mother to upgrade to a smartphone but want something that's easy for her to see and use. - Shopping Around
Q. I had a miserable 10 years with my ex. We tried counseling, but my ex stopped it when things got too close for comfort. I am convinced she is a narcissist. She checks all the boxes. Would this be enough of a reason to get sole custody of my kids? What's good ex-etiquette?
DR. ROACH WRITES: I have written many columns on COVID-19, which has become a major cause of death and disability in all of North America and the world. I have consistently recommended the available vaccines, and tried to identify their (modest) risks and (dramatic) effectiveness. Recently, …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 86-year-old woman, and my sister is 91. We are both in good health, with normal health issues for people our age. My question is that we both have contracts with crematory companies, but we also intend to be organ donors. Will they really use organs from people our ag…
It seems to be generally true that as one gets older, the habit of reminiscing develops. Looking back seems to be a function of getting closer to the final curtain. The closer the latter, the more of the former in which one indulges. In that regard, I indulge in an optimistic amount.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I visited my oncologist yesterday for a follow-up after breast cancer treatment five years ago. My bloodwork was normal, but I have lost 30 pounds over the past year. This was an on purpose: Weight loss came via counting calories and exercising. My doctor is concerned and wan…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old woman. I have had problems with insomnia for at least 50 years, but it is much worse now. Some nights I don't sleep, and some nights I get maybe three or four hours. My primary doctor will prescribe only certain meds and will not prescribe meds I took in th…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am interested in your perspective on intermittent fasting. I am in a walking group of seniors (all 65+ years). Six of us have been on this diet for six to eight weeks, and everyone has consistently lost a pound a week. There is a lot of debate about how it works. We are on …
Dear Jim: I have always liked the appearance of window awnings. The salesman told me installing them can also save a lot of energy. Do they really save much energy and what awning choices are best? - Kathy F.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Please help me understand the connection between the use of baby powder or talcum powder and ovarian cancer. I can't grasp how a product that is applied externally can migrate to the ovaries and cause cancer. - K.M.
Dear Savvy Senior, My husband and I will both be retiring in a few years and are interested in relocating to a warmer climate but could use some help. What resources can you recommend for locating and researching good places to retire in the U.S.? - Retiring at 65
DEAR DR. ROACH: On Nov. 2, 2020, I had a total right hip replacement. The surgery was successful, and the incision has healed completely. X-rays on the day of the surgery are clear. However, X-rays in April this year show something the surgeon called heterotopic ossification. It feels as if …
Q. The father of my child and I just broke up. Our son is 3. I feel like since our son is so young, he should live with me. His father doesn't agree and wants to keep him for two or three days at a time. I think this is outrageous and I'm afraid to let my son go with his father because he wo…
DEAR DR. ROACH: How is preventive medical care handled when an individual is traveling to a remote location? For example, I will be hiking this summer in a remote area with no medical care available (it would take three days to get to a doctor). Can a nonmedical person pick up prescription m…
Q: Our 4-year-old, an only child, is giving us fits. As a toddler, he began ignoring us. That evolved into downright refusing to do what we ask, as in, "I'm not going to" and just plain "No." It seems like the nicer we are to him, the meaner he is to us.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 57-year-old male in very good health. I receive a physical exam every six months, my height and weight are proportionate (5 feet, 9 inches tall weighing 168 pounds), and I work out three to five days per week. When I was 44 years old, a routine blood test detected an e…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy man in my late 40s. I was married for 18 years to my first sexual partner. Since my divorce three years ago, I have had two additional partners. These were casual flings. I used condoms and did not catch anything. I was happy to meet a woman who stated she is n…
Q: I purchased a 2020 Kia Sportage and have noticed that when I park the vehicle for a short period of time, the outside air temp gauge reads very high. Once I start driving the vehicle again, the temp reading starts going down to what I feel is the correct outside temp. From a cold start, t…