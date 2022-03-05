Don't worry about teen's vaping

Q: Our son, a senior in high school, is vaping. He claims he does it to control his anxiety. I worry about him getting into harder drugs when he goes to college this coming fall. What’s your take on this?
A: Your son hasn’t done his homework. Nicotine is more likely to produce anxiety and related symptoms — tachycardia, for example — than have a calming effect. The exception is that once a person has developed nicotine dependence, mental unease (i.e., anxiety) does tend to rise between “smokes” (using the term generically) as craving increases, in which case puffing on a vape is probably going to produce temporary calming.
Dear Dr. Roach: If a person has a very severe reaction to a COVID booster, will they benefit from it? My cousin got very ill after her third shot. She has severe allergies. Will she be immune to COVID? — C.W.
“Indeed, all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will be persecuted. But evil men and impostors will proceed from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived. You, however, continue in the things you have learned and become convinced of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that …
Ed Litton, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the United States, announced he will break with tradition and not seek a second term in the top convention role.
Dear Doctor Roach: I’m a 91-year-old male who has had excellent health all of my life. I’m very active for my age, as I play golf twice a week, workout at the local gym once or twice a week and walk about 1/2 mile once to twice a week, including a rather steep grade.
When you hear that the average price paid for a new car last year was more than $35,000, and hear that the average price of an electric car is higher than that, it’s welcome news to hear about a car like the Toyota Corolla.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have suffered from asthma and nasal polyps for more than 20 years. The asthma is controlled, and I mention it only because it might have some connection with my polyps. The polyps get so bad that both sides of my nose are blocked, and I have to breathe through my mouth. It …
Q. Valentine’s Day is always a confusing day for me, and this Valentine’s Day was no different. I get along quite well with my ex, and Valentine’s Day was our anniversary. I want to reach out just to reinforce the journey we went through — married, awful divorce, and now doing our best to co…
Dear Dr. Roach: I read that seniors are strongly advised to get seven to eight hours of sleep a night. While I am in bed for that time, nature calls once or twice a night, and I have some difficulty getting back to sleep. So if I am resting while trying to get back to sleep — say, 20% of an …
Q: I don’t like it when Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive take data off my computer and store it online instead. How can I get my data back without losing anything? — Dan Behnke, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Dear Dr. Roach: My son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in March 2020. We recently learned on our own that prednisone greatly affects blood sugar. This needs to be more common knowledge. We found this out when my son’s blood sugar was averaging 250 a day, 100 more than usual. We called his…
I just experienced a flashback, but fear not, it wasn’t freaky. I was thinking about the parenting revolution that began in the late 1960s and quickly overwhelmed America’s homes and schools. During this reverie, I remembered a bumper sticker that adorned many a suburban minivan during that …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you give me information on blocked bowel movements? I had a colonoscopy two years ago, and they said they couldn’t complete the procedure because of bowel blockage. I am 86 years old and don’t want a colostomy. — H.I.
I am overwhelmed sometimes thinking about all the prayer concerns I hear about because most prayer concerns are dealing with people’s problems, turmoil, confusion, grief, difficulties and sadness. It is beyond comprehension at times. I have a hard time wrapping my mind around all of these things.
Dear Dr. Roach: I need some guidance on the use of estradiol. I have been taking a low dose (1 mg) for the past 15 years, following a hysterectomy and oophorectomy. My doctor said I needed it to provide the estrogen once provided by my ovaries that he had just removed. At the time I was also…