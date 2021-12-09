Edmunds: Must-have features on new cars

Edmunds (AP) — One of the perks of buying a new vehicle is that it offers features that promise a safer and more convenient driving experience. Some technologies have trickled down from luxury to mainstream segments, while others have been introduced quickly across the market. But which features are essential? Edmunds’ experts break down five must-have features to look out for on your next car.
- By ERIC PETERS Peters Garage
-
Earlier this year, Ford sent me a new (2021) F-250 pickup with the also-new 7.3-liter monster motor to test drive. This week, I have the same basic truck again — but this time, it’s a 2022 equipped with the 6.7-liter monster torque motor.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
About six months after Fred Anderson retired, he decided that he would look good behind the steering wheel of a vintage Chevrolet Camaro. However, while he was searching for a Camaro, his wife Catherine wanted a Ford.
“There is in the worst of fortune the best chances for a happy change.”
Edmunds (AP) — One of the perks of buying a new vehicle is that it offers features that promise a safer and more convenient driving experience. Some technologies have trickled down from luxury to mainstream segments, while others have been introduced quickly across the market. But which feat…
- By Antuan Goodwin Roadshow (TNS)
-
The new Honda Civic Si does its part to save the manuals, delivering engaging and accessible performance for three-pedal enthusiasts.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old woman. I recently fell in my house doing housework and surprisingly broke my left hip. Before the fracture I was in excellent health and extremely active. I walked daily, went to the gym and did both weight resistance and aerobic workouts. I am on no other …
- Joe Henderson
-
Q: Every now and then when coming to stop signs the brakes on my 2014 Hyundai Sonata will shudder. The dealer mechanic tells me my pads are OK. Is this something I should be concerned about? Is it a dangerous condition? D.B., Las Vegas
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 — You have enthusiasm for life, which allows you to work hard for what you want. You are vigorous, diligent and have high expectations for yourself. Despite your determined appearance, you are soft-hearted and sensitive. This year is the final year o…
“The way to see by faith is the shut the eye of reason.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 — You are easygoing and cheerful, with a warm, generous nature. You are creative and certainly determined when you are working toward a personal goal. You have strong morals and the courage to defend them. The year 2022 is a time of learning and tea…
Dear Savvy Senior, My 75-year-old mother is currently taking 16 different prescription and OTC medications and I’m worried she’s taking way too many drugs. Can you suggest any resources that can help us? Worried Daughter
DEAR DR. ROACH: It has been almost a year now that I had my physical with my general doctor, and I’m mulling over whether to return to her for this year’s physical. I am a 73-year-old man with usually unremarkable physical exams except for low HDL. I have a history of paroxysmal atrial fibri…
Today is Tuesday, Dec. 7, the 341st day of 2021. There are 24 days left in the year.
“Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 — You are youthful and mischievous. You are knowledgeable and have a deep intellectual understanding of things. You are compassionate and spiritual and want to make the world a better place. Service to others, especially family, has been a theme for y…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My nurse practitioner just ordered blood tests, including blood sugar and cholesterol. He said I didn’t need to fast for either of them, but to inform the lab that I wasn’t fasting. This surprised me, since I’ve been fasting for years for these tests. I asked him if I could h…
Q. The holidays are coming up and it’s tradition that we all congregate at my partner’s parents’ home. They always invite his ex-wife. She never stays long, just long enough to say hi to his parents and their kids, but when she walks in, it’s like the prodigal daughter returned. It’s so obvi…
“The difference between misery and happiness depends on what we do with our attention.”
The good news about Windows 11 automatic encryption is that at least some readers can avoid the problem. In the last two columns, I’ve warned that Microsoft had set Windows 11 Home and Pro operating systems to automatically encrypt consumer data. I said that was dangerous because if a PC wer…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like your advice on the supplement berberine. My husband is a Type 2 diabetic, and he recently read an article about the benefits of berberine for lowering blood sugar. It’s supposedly better than cinnamon, which he is currently taking. — A.H.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 — You are a truth-seeker. You love knowledge and constantly strive to learn more. You also have a flair for the dramatic and know how to cause a stir. This year requires flexibility on your part because you are undergoing change. Until 2021 is over, yo…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 — You are sociable, independent, strong-willed and confident. You are always energetic and enthusiastic about life. You are lucky to be attractive and appealing to others. This has been a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy the company of others. I…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I used to give whole blood two to five times a year but several years ago I went on meds for an enlarged prostate and was told by the Red Cross that they could not use my blood due to the risk of birth defects if a pregnant woman received blood containing finasteride.
- By JEREMY COYER
-
(Editor’s Note: Today’s Religion page features this column by Jeremy Coyer, the newest local clergyman to join our weekly “An Upward View” feature.)
Advent service slated
“I feel your pain” passes as a virtue, but it is anything but. However well-intentioned, it is the gist of codependency.
“Patience is a necessary ingredient of genius.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 — You are independent and strong-willed. People are attracted to your confidence and enthusiasm about life. You’re not a casual person. You have strong beliefs and you are very loyal to others or a cause. This is a quieter year for you because you are …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m 71 and have had both Moderna COVID-19 vaccination shots. When I called my doctor to inquire about a Moderna booster, I was told one was not available now but that I could take the Pfizer booster. Can you confirm this? I’m a little wary of taking another type of booster sh…
“Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”
- By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
In an era when shopping and working are done online, and the need to be anywhere is less essential than ever, the demand for all-wheel-drive vehicles with the ability to get anywhere at any time makes little sense. But neither does the fact that Americans have bought 15 million Chia Pets.
- By ERIC PETERS Peters Garage
-
The iconic Land Rover Defender — the one most people know from safari shows — had an aluminum body, didn’t have carpets or air bags, but it did have a 182 horsepower V8 engine under its hood that averaged about 13 miles per gallon.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
In 1937, a physician in Vermont purchased a stylish new 1937 LaSalle Sport Coupe.
DEAR DR. ROACH: How reliable are home COVID-19 tests? I’ve read one article that said that if you tested negative you could be certain that you did not have COVID-19, but if you tested positive there was a significant chance of a false positive. Another article said exactly the opposite. Wha…
Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin Christmas tree falls
-
Franklin Christmas tree down
-
Emlenton Train Exhibit welcomes visitors
-
Headed to Hershey!
-
Overnight news: Franklin woman dies in Crawford County crash
-
Overnight news: police and fire
-
Franklin woman killed in Crawford County crash
-
Mega Toy Give-Away planned for Dec. 8
-
Police and Fire Calls: Dec. 6
-
Clarion coroner seeking man's family members
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Clarion Borough is seeking a cleaning service or person(s…
Home Improvement services. No job too small. Insured. 814…
Oil City Area School District is seeking a School Psychol…
Part time security guard needed in Corsica PA. Call or te…
SENECA APARTMENTS Available now, very nice, 1 BR apt $450…
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
I would like to thank those who came to visit me, sent ca…
Jim, 40 years ago today we lost you on Bucktail Road. But…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Headed to Hershey!
-
Streak comes to an end for LaVerde, Kirtland
-
Veteran official Hall retires after 50 years
-
Bulldogs brace for Crusaders
-
Girls volleyball region all-stars
-
PCN to air Bulldogs' game, ESPN to televise Grey Cup
-
Bulldogs to play for 'Gold'
-
Bulldogs reach Final Four
-
Ex-Sailor Greggs shines for Rock at indoor meet
-
Clarion U volleyball team's historic run ends
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin woman killed in Crawford County crash
-
Police and Fire Calls: Dec. 6
-
Police and Fire
-
Venezuelan woman charged in Innis Street burglary
-
Police and fire: Dec. 7
-
OC woman charged with child endangerment
-
Man facing charges for threatening woman
-
Police and fire calls
-
Utica man facing burglary charge
-
Passenger in Grove City plane crash dies
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
With hospitals full, Central California pleading to send COVID-19 patients to LA
-
Toomey co-introduces bill to repeal superfund tax
-
Good Morning America's Strahan among Blue Origin crew
-
Doctor in ivermectin lawsuit resigns from Houston hospital
-
The next Kyle Rittenhouse legal battle? The $2 million bail posted after his arrest
-
72 hate groups operated in California last year. Here's where and what they are
-
US judge blocks Kansas law on mailed ballot applications
-
Police in Memphis hunt for suspects in Young Dolph's killing
-
John Romano: Rays’ flirtation with Montreal could become a true romance this week
-
Ex-Arizona county official gets jail for public funds misuse