Electrical device used to stop migraines shows effectiveness

DEAR DR. ROACH: My child has been prescribed a device by their neurologist to treat their migraines. My child is 18 and has suffered migraines since the age of 4. Due to other prescriptions for a neuromuscular disorder, my child’s doctor does not want to add another prescription into the mix. After insurance initially paid for the device, we are left to pay for the refills that cost $59 for 12 treatments. Given the frequency of my child’s migraines, this could be a large ongoing expense.
This leads me to two questions: Does this device actually work, or is there a placebo effect? Why isn’t this treatment covered by insurance like other pharmaceuticals? — C.M.
