ENGAGEMENT: Baseler-Hawke

Curtis and Heather Hamelly of Grove City have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Loren Nicole Baseler of Grove City, to Jeffrey Hunter Hawke of Franklin.
He is the son of Jeff and Darla Hawke of Franklin.
