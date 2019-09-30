ENGAGEMENT:Canaan-McFarland

Kimberly Canaan, Jeffrey McFarland

Kimberly Ann Shreffler Canaan and Jeffrey A. McFarland, both of Seneca, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Kathleen L. Shreffler and the late Robert A. Shreffler of Oil City.

0
0
0
0
0