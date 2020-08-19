ENGAGEMENT: Hale-Huynh

Mark and Rita Hale of Franklin have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Megan Elizabeth Hale of Baltimore, Maryland, to Jimy Huynh of Towson, Maryland.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Franklin High School and Mercyhurst University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and special education. She also has a master's degree in reading and education from the University of Maryland. She is a special education teacher for the Howard County School District in Maryland.