ENGAGEMENT: Janidlo-McMahon

Margaret and Joseph B. Janidlo III of Franklin have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Emilee Marie Janidlo of Washington, D.C., to Ryan Joseph McMahon of Oil City.
The bride-to-be is a 2011 graduate of Venango Catholic High School. She earned a master's degree in occupational therapy from St. Francis University in 2016 and a doctorate of occupational therapy in remedial vision therapy from Salus University in 2019. She is employed by the National Rehabilitation Network in Washington, D.C., and is a medical service corps officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.