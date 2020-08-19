ENGAGEMENT: May-Beels

Makenzie May of Clintonville and Andrew Beels of Franklin have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Douglas and Jennifer May of Clintonville.
