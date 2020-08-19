ENGAGEMENT: Miller-Graham

Announcement is made of the engagement and forthcoming marriage of Stacey Miller of Franklin and Donnie Graham, also of Franklin.
She is the daughter of John Miller of Franklin and Linda Miller of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
