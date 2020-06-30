ENGAGEMENT: Minich-Barnes

Jane and Jeff Minich of Lucinda have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Alana Minich of Lucinda, to Jonah Barnes of Tionesta.
The bride-to-be is a 2013 graduate of North Clarion High School.
