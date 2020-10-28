ENGAGEMENT: Sabatini Wisner

Pamela Ann Sabatini and Thomas Lee Wisner, both of Polk, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Cranberry Junior-Senior High School and is employed by the Crawford Area Transportation Authority.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pamela Ann Sabatini and Thomas Lee Wisner, both of Polk, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Cranberry Junior-Senior High School and is employed by the Crawford Area Transportation Authority.