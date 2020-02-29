ENGAGEMENT:Severa-Hartle

Erik Hartle, Carrie Severa

Gary and Marcia Hartle of Clarion announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Erik Hartle, of Houston, Pennsylvania, to Carrie Severa of Houston, Pennsylvania.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Liz Wolverton of Lawrence and the late Chris Severa.

